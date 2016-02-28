Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques bond at rugby game in Monaco

Royal fans got a glimpse of Princess Charlene of Monaco in mommy mode after she brought 1-year-old son Prince Jacques to the 6th Sainte Devote rugby tournament on Saturday. The little boy – who has a twin sister, Princess Gabriella – was inseparable from his mother, as she walked with him and carried him in her arms, around the Stade Louis II in Monaco on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY OF HIGHLIGHTS Mother and son enjoyed bonding time at the rugby tournament Photo: Getty Images

Prince Albert II joined his wife at the sports game and kept an eye on his son while his wife met with the young rugby players and presented the trophy to the winning team. Notably missing from the fun was the royal couple’s daughter and Jacques’ twin sister, Gabriella.



The little Prince seemed perfectly in his element as he walked hand-in-hand with his mother and toddled onto the pitch to pick up the rugby ball. His parents made sure that he was wrapped up warm for the event, dressing him in jeans and a warm navy blue puffer coat.

The one-year-old wrapped up against the cold temperatures Photo: Getty Images

In December we were given a glimpse of what every day life is like for the royal twins. In a touching video Charlene can be seen playing peek-a-boo and with toy trucks, as she entertains the twins. The hands-on-mother and Prince Albert allowed cameras unique access to film them at home with the twins, who turned 1 on December 10.

The video included never-before-seen footage of the twins' joyous christening and their presentation on Monaco's National Day in the arms of their mother and father.

In the interview, filmed in English and French, the babies played at their parents' feet amid a selection of their fave toys as Charlene, 37, and Albert, 57, talked about the children's different personalities and their hopes and dreams for them. At one point the devoted mother was seen picking up her boisterous boy to hold him high in the air.

Most recently Charlene has been see out and about without the kids, helping Monaco celebrate the principality's patron saint, and heading to the Vatican for a special audience with the Pope.