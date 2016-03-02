Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcome a baby boy

Sweden has a new little prince! Crown Princess Victoria welcomed her and Prince Daniel’s second child on March 2. The Swedish Royal Court announced the joyous news on Wednesday in a press release.

The father-of-two spoke to reporters from from Karolinska Hospital. With a smile ear to ear and looking quite calm and composed, he said both mother and child are doing well. He continued: "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!"

The newest royal, whose name will be announced on March 3, was born at 8: 28 pm local time and weighs about 8 pounds.

Photo: The Royal Court/Sweden

Prior to her delivery, Victoria had canceled her Name Day celebrations on March 12. In the past, the royal has observed the occasion with her 4-year-old daughter Princess Estelle, who was already sleeping by the time her baby brother was born.

The heir to the Swedish throne confessed last year that her daughter wasn’t very excited at the idea of becoming a big sister. Instead she revealed, “What [Estelle] really wants is a hamster!"

The royal couple announced their pregnancy last September with a statement reading: “Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child. The birth is expected to take place in March of 2016.”

No doubt the latest addition to the family will be just as animated as hisbig sister Estelle. Daniel recently admitted that his young daughter is “a competitive little person.” He added, “I think she's inherited that from Mom and Dad."

Photo: WireImage

The little royal is also sure to follow in his family’s skiing tracks. The Swedish royals are avid skiers. Daniel revealed when it comes to ranking the best skiers in his household, it’s “My wife, Estelle and then me." He continued, "[Estelle is] much better than me. She's been out on the slopes every season during the past couple of years."

Victoria's newest bundle of joy will soon be joined by a little cousin. The royal's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are expecting their first child this spring. Like Victoria, the pair is keeping mum when it comes to the sex of their baby. Last year the expectant mom told a reporter, "It'll be a surprise.”

At that time, the prince also revealed that he had already been given parenting advice from his sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. He said, "We've talked, but I'm not going into what they told me!"