Queen Elizabeth's celebrity fan club

Leave it to Queen Elizabeth to make celebrities starstruck! It is no surprise that some of the biggest names in Hollywood get nervous upon their first encounter with the royal icon. Take a look at some celebrity encounters with none other than the Queen herself. ​ Photo: Getty Images
Liam Payne took a night off parenting duty as he attended a prestigious awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 29, 2017, while his girlfriend Cheryl stayed at home with their newborn son Bear. The One Direction singer had the honor of meeting the Queen at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards, which celebrates young people aged between 18 and 29 who are dedicated to changing their communities for the better. Photo: Getty Images
David Beckham has been in the presence of Queen Elizabeth several times. The most recent was in June 2016 when he was a part of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards. Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt <br> The Jolie-Pitts took their six children along for Angelina's investiture in 2014 as an honorary Dame for her humanitarian work. Brad told HELLO! about the encounter: "That was a lovely day for our whole family. We were offered the opportunity to bring the kids in to meet the Queen afterwards, and I have to say, I have never seen them so still and respectful in my whole life. To see them bowing and curtseying and saying 'Your Majesty' was an absolute delight." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Obamas <br> The Queen made a particular impression on Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha, for whom she organized a three-hour tour of Buckingham Palace in 2009. On a state visit to Britain two years later, the US President thanked his royal hostess. <br> "I bring warm greetings from Malia and Sasha, who adored you even before you let them ride on a carriage on the palace grounds." <br></br> Photo: White House via Getty Images
Dame Joan Collins <br> The former 'Dynasty' star was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2015, and says it was one of the greatest accolades of her life. "I think she is the most wonderful, incredible woman and just a great Queen. There will never be anyone like her again. <br> <br> By the way, she added: "I always want to know what she keeps in the handbag." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Uma Thurman <br> On meeting the Queen in 2014 at a reception for the arts, the 'Kill Bill' star was thrilled. "It's such a privilege, such an honor. I am chuffed and overwhelmed." <br> <br> Photo: © Getty Images
Katherine Jenkins <br> Classical singer Katherine has performed for Her Majesty several times, much to the pride of her grandmother, an enthusiastic royal supporter. <br> <br> Ten years ago, Katherine was invited to a lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip. "I was so nervous I could hardly speak," she says. "I was particularly worried whether my table manners would be up to scratch. So when they put an enormous finger bowl in front of me, I thought, 'Oh no. I have no idea what to do with this.' I felt embarrassed. <br> "Then they brought round a fruit platter. I think Her Majesty noticed I felt uncomfortable about what to do next and caught my eye and I knew to follow her lead. I thought it was a really nice gesture, a very caring thing to do." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Geri Halliwell <br> In a series of tweets to celebrate the Queen surpassing Queen Victoria's record, the former Spice Girl paid tribute to her life of service. "The ultimate woman of girl power #QueenElizabeth II – the longest-reining monarch in British history... <br> <br> "Long live our gracious Queen, she is just amazing #HRHOURQUEEN." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Daniel Craig <br> Not exactly Her Majesty's secret service, but close! The 007 star said of working with Queen Elizabeth on a special film for the London Olympics: "She was fun, incredibly game. We had a short space of time and I was a bit grumpy as it was my day off and suddenly I am at the Palace with the Queen at her private chamber. And she improvises a little bit! She was supposed to be sitting at the desk and she asked if she could write." <br> Photo: Getty Images
One Direction's Niall Horan <br> The One Direction member had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth during a meeting of Irish cultural heroes at Buckingham Palace 2014. The heartthrob joked about making a special invitation: "I might ask her if she wants to come to a show." <br></br> Photo: Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images
Bono and Ali Hewson <br> In an address to the Queen at a ceremony in 2012, U2 star Bono spoke of the "extraordinary magic" Her Majesty had made on her historic 2011 visit to Ireland – the first by a British monarch for 100 years. "The Queen spoke Gaelic," the Irish musician mused. "I can't even speak Gaelic!" <br> His wife Ali added: "She's an incredible woman. Her stamina is unbelievable. It's not an easy job and she works hard. She walked through a room of 600 to 800, meeting people. She had an amazing time." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dame Helen Mirren <br> Having played the royal matriarch in two productions, 'The Queen,' for which she won an Oscar, and 'The Audience,' Dame Helen has visited Buckingham Palace on a number of occasions - but she still gets starstruck. <br> "You're thinking, 'It's the Queen, it's the Queen!' I am genuinely always astounded by her aura, her twinkle, her presence. It never fails to surprise me and again it's what everyone says when they meet her – it was what overwhelmed me the first time I met her." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton <br> Formula One champion Lewis revealed that at lunch in the royal presence he was gently given some tips on etiquette by Her Majesty. <br> <br> "I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to the Queen. I was excited and started to talk to her but she said, pointing to my left, 'No, you speak that way first and I'll speak this way and then I'll come back to you.' "She is a sweet woman and we talked about how she spends her weekends, houses and music. She is really cool." <br> <br> Photo: PA
