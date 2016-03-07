Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel release first photos of baby Oscar

Introducing Prince Oscar! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared the first official photos of their newborn prince. The first image of the little royals was shared on the Swedish Royal Palace official website and Facebook page on Monday.

The first official photos of Prince Oscar were released Monday morning Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

The adorable photo shows the newest addition to the Swedish royal family sleeping peacefully while covered with a cream blanket. It was taken at his family home Haga Palace, and comes just five days after the prince's birth at Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm last Wednesday.

Crown Princess Victoria welcomed her second child on Wednesday March 2, with her husband Prince Daniel by her side. He later proudly addressed the media to confirm the little prince was born weighing eight pounds and measuring 22 inches long. With a big smile, he said that both mother and baby were doing well, adding: "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!"

The image has already attracted a number of comments from well-wishers, with some suggesting that Oscar looks just like his big sister Princess Estelle.

"Many congratulations! So cute and so incredibly like Estelle and mom Victoria," one user commented. Another added: "He is so much like Estelle!"



Fans have pointed out similarities between Estelle as a baby, left, and her new little brother, right Photo: Gacebook

The royal couple's four-year-old daughter Princess Estelle was already asleep when her baby brother was born, but was among the first to meet the Prince on Thursday and excitedly posed for a photograph with her parents and new sibling in the hospital before they headed home together.

It appears Victoria and Daniel are following a similar routine to one they set when Princess Estelle was born in 2012. The royal couple gave a glimpse at their firstborn when they were leaving the hospital together the day after her birth on February 23, before releasing the first official photograph of baby Estelle when she was just four days old.