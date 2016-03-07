Princess Charlotte and Prince George's super affordable ski gear is under $40

Princess Charlotte is following in her mother Kate Middleton’s stylish footsteps. The toothy-grinned royal was as cute as a bunny — ski bunny that is, while vacationing in the French Alps with her mom, dad Prince William and big brother Prince George.

For the family-of-four’s latest portraits, the little princess proved it’s easy to be fashionable on a budget. The 10-month-old kept warm in the snow wearing a $41 off-white John Lewis Baby Wadded Snowsuit.

The adorable snowsuit features animal ears on the faux fur trimmed hood along with detachable mittens. Charlotte completed her snow bunny ensemble with pink booties and a matching pink Fair Isle style knit hat.

Meanwhile, Prince George opted for a more sporty look wearing a navy Cloud All In One Snowsuit from Mountain Warehouse. The waterproof outfit, which is “ideal for fun in the snow” is currently on sale for $37.99. The one day future king topped off his ski attire with a red knit woolly hat.

Like his two-year-old son, William decide to wear blue for the royals’ first vacation as a foursome. The 33-year-old donned a bold blue Spyder Garmisch Jacket, which originally retailed for $625, but is on sale for $375. The avid skier paired his look with black trousers, a woolly hat and Oakley ski goggles.

Kate on the other hand appears to be living up to her title as the queen of recycling. It looks as though the mom-of-two wore the same snow gear (a white jacket from E+O and coral red ski pants) that she wore back in 2012, while hitting the French Alps with William and her family — parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton , along with siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton.

For her holiday last week with her young children and husband, the Duchess kept her enviable locks under wraps wearing a woolly hat topped off with ski goggles.