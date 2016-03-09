Princess Tatiana of Greece gives a sneak peek of upcoming cookbook

Princess Tatiana has something cooking! The 35-year-old Greek royal is planning the release of a new cookbook out this spring. The Taste of Greece is a compilation of recipes from the Mediterranean country by 30 well-known international personalities who are putting their own spin on some of the best recipes from the area.

Tatiana shared that she is working on The Taste of Greece Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik

The Venezuelan-born Princess, who is a former fashion publicist for Diane von Furstenberg, has been living in Greece since marrying her husband Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark in 2013. Taking to their cuisine, she shared a special behind-the-scenes look at the cookbook on her Instagram.

"One step closer to launching our wonderful cookbook featuring international personalities who all share the same love of Greece...Proceeds to support the local meal donation program Boroume...Coming soon! #naturalandhealthyliving #teNeues," she captioned the picture of her office work space.

Behind the scenes look at the cookbook Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik

While the exact recipes have yet to be seen, the princess' colorful Instagram shows off some of her best cooked meals. Fueled by a healthy lifestyle, Tatiana has shared some of her own recipes with her social media followers. "Very inspired "cashew creamy" sauce! Absolutely delicious, dairy-free alternative comfort food. #naturalandhealthyliving #balance #delicious #(pls excuse #unedited presentation)," she captioned the photo of the colorful pasta dish.

Tatiana doesn't just have her hand in food. The royal also shows off her healthy travel and workout lifestyle. When she isn't in the kitchen prepping meals, the royal beauty is often seen flexing her photography skills with her Prince and their cute dog exploring their home of Greece. "Constantly discovering new places around #Athens with my boys on #Sundays XRONIA POLLA @skylightchaser #stnikolaos #peaceful #nature #outdoors."

The Taste of Greece is set to be released in May.