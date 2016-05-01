Princess Estelle, Queen Elizabeth and more royal highlights of the week

With spring just around the corner, the royals are springing forward with their official duties and exciting family moments. Click through for the week's best royal photos! <br> Photos: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid a visit to the Queen Astrid military hospital in northern Brussels with Colonel Dr. Serge Jennes. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene enjoyed some quality mommy and me time with her son Prince Jacques at the 6th Sainte Devote rugby tournament Stade Louis II in Monaco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It's a boy! An overjoyed Prince Daniel announced the arrival of his and Crown Princess Victoria's son Prince Oscar at a news conference held at Karolinska hospital. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It was back to school for Queen Elizabeth. Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch viewed a chemistry lesson during a Queen's Trust visit to Lister Community School in London. <br> Photo: Gett Images
Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her royal wave at the Rare Diseases World Day Event in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was pretty in pink as she received His Excellency Mr. Karl Hood at Buckingham Palace upon his appointment as High Commissioner for Grenada. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After the birth of brother Prince Oscar, big sister Princess Estelle has the attention of her dad, Prince Daniel and uncle Prince Carl Philip during a thanksgiving service held at the Stockholm Royal Palace church. <br> Photo: ANDERS WIKLUND/AFP/Getty Images
A somber Princess Cristina of Spain took to the stand during her tax fraud trial in Majorca. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she made her way into Lister Community School to attend an event held by the Queen's Trust. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Lilly zu Sayn Wittgenstein mingled with pop star Boy George at the 24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Bulgari
Cheers! Prince Charles chatted with University of Bradford staff members following a presentation of The Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education at Buckingham Palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Sofia of Spain stepped out for a traditional thanksgiving service at Medinaceli Church in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
