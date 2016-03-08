Proud mom Crown Princess Victoria turns official photographer for cute Prince Oscar photo

Proud mom Crown Princess Victoria couldn't wait to share a picture of her adorable new son, Prince Oscar, with the world. Breaking with tradition, the mom-of-two decided to forgo an official photographer and use one of her personal pictures to introduce the young prince.

The 38-year-old photographed the five-day-old baby as he snuggled up under a cozy cream blanket and slept sweetly. As is tradition in the Swedish royal family, the young boy was dressed in a lace blouse that was made by Victoria's grandmother, Alice Sommerlath.

Crown Princess Victoria took the sweet snap of her son Oscar Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

Perhaps the Swedish royal has taken inspiration from The Duchess of Cambridge and Jetsun Pema, The Queen of Bhutan, who chose to release personal photos of their children, instead of using a professional photographer.

Princess Madeleine, the prince's aunt, was also keen to post a photo of her new nephew. The 33-year-old shared a candid photo of the little boy surrounded by mother, father and sister, Princess Estelle, as they left the Karolinska hospital in Stockholm less than 24 hours after Victoria gave birth, on March 2 at 8:28 p.m.

Victoria and Daniel welcomed the little boy on March 2 Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine

Following the birth of his second child, Prince Daniel addressed the mediaconfirming that the baby was healthy and was born weighing eight pounds and measuring 22 inches long. Beaming with pride, he told the press that mother and baby were doing well. “I have not had time to process just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!”

After the birth many well-wishers have congratulated the couple on their new arrival, including proud grandparents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. “We share the Crown Princess Couple and Princess Estelle's great happiness and pleasure to welcome her little brother to the family. We wish the family a wonderful time of peace and quiet and we very much look forward to seeing our grandchildren.”