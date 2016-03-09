This week's royal style: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Letizia and more

From Queen Elizabeth's all purple outfit to Queen Letizia's chic monochrome ensemble, see all the best royal looks of the week. <br>Photos: Getty Images
Kate kept her cool on the slopes of French ski resort Courchevel. The royal opted for a ski outfit from British brand E and O.<br /><br /> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands was all smiles as she attended the Women Inc. gender sensitive health care seminar, sporting a statement necklace and a camel wrap coat.<br /><br /> Photo: Getty Images
Rocking an all grey outfit, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out to attend the opening of an exhibition about the life of prolific Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes in Madrid. <br/><br/>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth looked lovely in purple as she attended royal events in London. <br />Photo: Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis (left) joined close friend Sabine Getty to attend the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. <br /><br />Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia kept it simple in monochrome to attend the rare diseases world day event in Madrid. <br /><br />Photo: Getty Images
Keeping up with the latest hair trend, Princess Olympia of Greece rocked a braided hairstyle during a day out at Soho house in New York City.<br /><br /> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
