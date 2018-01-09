Royals who step behind the camera: Take a look at their photographs

<b>Traditionally royal families turn to a professional photographer for official portraits and to mark major milestones. Recently however, the royals have taken it upon themselves to get behind the camera and capture special family moments.</B> The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two-year-old daughter attended her first day of nursery school on Monday, January 8. To mark the occasion, Kate Middleton snapped photos of her little girl on the steps of Kensington Palace before heading to Willcocks Nursery School. In the photos shared by Kensington Palace, Charlotte adorably posed for her mom sitting on a set of steps in one picture and standing in another showing off her first day of school attire. Prince George’s sister was dressed to impress wearing a cranberry-colored Amaia kids coat, which she paired with matching Mary Janes and a hair bow. Charlotte completed her look with pink accessories including a Marie-Chantal cashmere cable knit scarf and backpack. Photo: Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlene showed off her skills as a photographer when she snapped her two-year-old son Jacques on board the Maritime Police Boat in Monac. The little royal took the wheel during the outing in November 2017. Photo: HSH Princess Charlene
Prince Carl Philip shared a photo of his new son Prince Gabriel taken at Villa Solbacken, which was taken when the young royal was five days old. In keeping with the new tradition of royals stepping behind the camera, the 38-year-old snapped the picture of his son sleeping cozily in a gray blanket and sweater. Photo: Prince Carl Philip
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands proudly snapped a photo of his 12-year-old daughter Princess Alexia bike-riding off to her school Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in the Hague on August 21. Photo: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
In August 2017, Princess Marie of Denmark snapped this sweet shot of husband Prince Joachim with daughter Princess Athena, five, on her first day of school in Ordrup. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus, H.K.H. Princess Marie
Kate Middleton is continuing to hone her skills as a photographer with this new photo of her and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte for her second birthday. The Duchess took the photo outside of Anmer Hall in April, one month prior to her May 2 birthday. Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden took this photo of his son Alexander for his first birthday. The little prince, who will become a big brother later in 2017, flashed a toothy smile as he held on to a present. Photo: Prince Carl Philip, The Royal Court, Sweden
The Danish Royals' official Instagram page unveiled this photo of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's pup, Ziggy, enjoying the 'frosty weather' in Kastellet, Copenhagen. The scenic snapshot is credited to none other than the Crown Princess herself. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus
Princess Marie of Denmark turned the lens on her daughter Athena in honor of her fifth birthday. Photo: detdanskekongehus
Nicolas' big sister Princess Leonore got in on the snowy action and Princess Madeleine was there to capture it. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Prince Nicolas had fun in the snow and his mommy Princess Madeleine captured the precious moment. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden couldn't resist taking a picture of her son Prince Oscar being adorable with pumpkins at the Solliden and Öland Harvest Festival. Photo: Crown Princess Victoria/kungahuset
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan took photos of his precious six-month-old son for their official September calendar. <br> Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
Attached to the new images was a message that read: “Our September calendar is a treat, featuring these adorable images of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, as photographed by His Majesty The King." It continued, "It is a joy to see our little Prince growing up so quickly, and touching to see him already begin to carry our Royal Duties.” <br> Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
Birthday girl! Kate Middleton snapped a set of adorable new photos at her home in Norfolk in honor of Princess Charlotte's first birthday on May 2. <br> Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte was pretty in pink for her first birthday portraits captured by mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. <br> Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William's wife treated royal fans to four photos for her daughter's birthday. Charlotte looked angelic in her portraits donning floral printed dresses, cardigans and matching hair bows. <br> Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Proud mom Kate Middleton photographed her little girl walking around with her Pintoy walker at their family home in Norfolk. <br> Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her photography skills when she snapped two adorable pictures of her daughter Princess Charlotte. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace
New dad Prince Carl Philip jumped behind the lens to capture a sweet photo of his son, Prince Alexander, sleeping soundly in a bassinet. <br> Photo: Facebook.com/Kungahuset
Princess Madeleine shared the cutest snaps of her kids after a private family holiday to the Maldives. The Swedish royal caught this cute moment of Prince Nicolas as he giggled and smiled up at her. <br>Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Madeleine was quick to grab the camera and catch this funny moment of her daughter covered in ice cream after a day at the beach. <br>Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Proud mom Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden couldn't wait to show off her newborn son Prince Oscar. Breaking with tradition, the first-in-line to the Swedish throne chose to forgo an official photographer and published her personal picture of the sleeping prince at five-days-old. <br>Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
First day of school. Proud parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima celebrated Princess Amalia's first day at senior school by releasing this cute pic of her getting ready to bike to class. <br>Photo: Facebook/Het Koninklijk Huis
Delighted at the birth of his first child, King Jigme of Bhutan shared a picture of his four-day-old son His Royal Highness, The Gyalsey. <br>Photo: Facebook/King Jigme
Kate Middleton was praised with capturing the personality of the young princess, in the candid snaps. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace
Too cute! Following their move from Sweden to London, Princess Madeleine shared a cute snap of her daughter Princess Leonore enjoying the afternoon in the park. <br>Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Excited for his first day at pre-school, The Duchess of Cambridge captured an excited Prince George as he made his way to Westacre Montessori school in Norfolk, England. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace
Kate Middleton snapped this photo of Prince George holding on to his new baby sister Princess Charlotte inside of their home. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / @kensingtonroya
Princess Mary of Denmark captured this adorable snap of her twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine during their Christmas holiday in Australia. The royal released the personal portrait to mark the children's fifth birthday. <br>Photo: Princess Mary
After spending his summer in South Africa and Lesotho, Prince Harry released photographs from his personal collection, including this picture that he took during his time working at Kruger National Park. <br>Photo: Kensington Palace
Both the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge dropped off Prince George on his first day, and captured several adorable photos of the young royal as he walked to the classroom. <br>Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace
Kate Middleton initially tried her hand as a photographer to capture son Prince George's first birthday snaps. <br> Photo: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
