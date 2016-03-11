Kate Middleton debuts new designer Epinone during charity engagement

She may have her pick of the world's top clothes designers, but the Duchess of Cambridge shunned the big names on Friday to wear an outfit created by a lesser-known British designer.

The royal wore a red-and-white tweed checked skirt and top suit from Epinone as she visited a charity in London on Thursday.

The Duchess wore a skirt and top combo from British designer Epinone Photo: Getty Images

The Kensington-based brand is bound to see 'the Kate effect' – known for her golden touch, the royal often propels label to international fame after sporting their designs. In fact, the website crashed after news broke of her sporting one of the designs, due to a high volume of traffic.

Epinone is billed as a "bespoke womenswear brand inspired by the elegant lines of the Fifties and the unexpected styles of the Sixties.

"Every garment is designed and made in London for women who seek out individuality and who desire to be both chic and contemporary."

Kate wore the outfit during a royal engagement at the youth charity XLP Photo: Epinone.com

Kate was accompanying Prince William to London Wall to visit the urban youth charity XLP and find out more about the work carried out by their mentoring scheme XL Mentoring.

During their visit to the charity, William and Kate listened to personal stories about life growing up among gangs, violence and poverty.

The Duke and Duchess also learned how the charity's mentoring scheme is supporting teenagers who are involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, and helping them to change their lives for the better.