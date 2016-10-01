Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more royal highlights of the week

It was a busy week filled with state visits, services and wine for the royals. From Kate Middleton to Prince Harry, click through for the week's best royal photos!
The city of love! King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shared a tender moment in Paris sitting on a bench they gifted to a youth association. <br> Photo: IAN LANGSDON/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice stepped out to commemorate WE Day, which is a celebration of youth making a difference in their communities. <br> Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Hello, it's Harry! The Prince gave a friendly wave with RFU President Jason Leonard during the RBS Six Nations match between England and Wales. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium received a royal welcome in Brussels while at the Victor Horta school Saint-Gilles during the presentation of an educational game about finances. <br> Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/AFP/Getty Images
Cheers to you! Prince Charles tasted local wines at a market, while in Osijek with wife Camilla as part of their two-day tour of Croatia. <br> Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton was fifty shades of grey, stepping out to support the Queen at the annual Commonwealth service held at Westminster Abbey. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
All aboard! While in Croatia, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles made their way to Osijek Cathedral in a tram. <br> Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Harry and his mates! The British royal chatted with young choir boys as he attended the Commonwealth Observance Day Service at Westminster Abbey. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium, German President Joachim Gauck, King Philippe of Belgium and Daniela Schadt posed for a photo during a reception at the Royal Palace in Brussels, as part of the German president's state visit. <br> Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gave her feet a rest at the City of Fashion and Design during her state visit to France with husband King Willem-Alexander. <br> Photo: JACQUES BRINON/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall was all smiles during the colorful Croatia jaunt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was pretty in pink meeting with Africa Regional Winner of the Commonwealth Youth Awards Achaleke Christian Leke and Caribbean Regional Winner Shamoy Hajare at the annual Commonwealth Day reception. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved