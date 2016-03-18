Action man Prince Harry! The British royal's most adventurous moments

On Sunday, Prince Harry will be heading on his next adventure to Nepal. The royal will be shunning the more traditional route by staying in a small, rural home in a remote hillside village during his visit in order to deepen his understanding of Gurkha soldiers. <br>Ahead of the 31-year-old's upcoming trip, we have put together a gallery of Prince Harry's most adventurous moments.
During a tour of Helmund province, Army office Prince Harry decided to try and start this motorcycle that had been abandoned n the desert. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry and teammate Ivan Castro arrived at the South Pole after trekking 200 miles across frozen Antarctica in 2013. The royal took part in the Walking with the Wounded expedition with 12 other former servicemen and women. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Each day the team trekked around 9 to 13 miles per day, enduring temperatures as low as -49F and 50mph winds as they pulled their 140 lb. sleds to the south pole. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry, who is patron of Team UK in the Virgin Money South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 expedition, joined Dominic West to review plans for the Antarctic trek. <br> Photo: Walking With the Wounded via Getty Images
We're more used to seeing them on polo ponies, but Prince Harry and his brother Prince William rode on horseback in Semonkong, Lesotho on their way to visit a local school on June 17, 2010. <br> Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sports fan Harry took some time out for rugby practice in the desert in Helmand Province while serving with the Army in Afghanistan in 2008. <br> Photo by John Stillwell - POOL/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage
The staunch conservationist is examined the carcass of a rhino slaughtered for its horn in Kruger National Park, South Africa. <br> Photo by Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
The fifth-in-line to the British throne showed off his impressive rappelling skills during a command task exercise at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Following the completion of his military training, the prince was sent to Afghanistan in 2007. He completed two operational tours and was promoted to the rank of captain in 2011. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Adventurous brothers William and Harry both took part in the Enduro 2008 Motorcycle Rally in South Africa. The royal siblings used the rally to raise money for Prince Harry's charity to help orphans and vulnerable children in Lesotho. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A shirtless Prince Harry read a magazine near his Spartan armored vehicle in the desert on February 19, 2008 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. <br> Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage
In September, 2015, Prince Harry was a bit closer to home in Manchester, England, as he joined a construction team to help renovate homes for ex-military personnel for BBC television show DIY SOS. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Never afraid to get his hands dirty, in 2014 the Prince helped break down some sandstone at the construction site for a new Sentebale children's center in Maseru, Lesotho. <br> Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Prince Harry, Commodore-in-Chief of small ships and diving, jumped in the deep end to conduct some underwater engineering when he visited the Royal Navy's fleet diving squadron in 2011. <br>Photo: Getty Images
