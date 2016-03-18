Kate Middleton buys gifts for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as she opens charity shop

Although Kate Middleton had left her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home as she headed out on an official engagement to a local charity thrift shop on Friday, but her little ones were clearly at the forefront of her mind.

Kate picked up some presents for the pair as she opened the new charity store in the market town of Holt, Eastern Engalnd for a charity close to her heart. As patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kate had the honor of opening a new EACH charity shop, just a short drive from her home Anmer Hall.

As the first customer of the shop, the Duchess purchased a little figurine and a book featuring popular British cartoon character Fireman Sam, most likely for her son George, who turns three in July.





When she arrived the doting mum was met by scores of youngsters cheering and waving flags outside the shop. Kate, who was her usual elegant self in a blue dress and coat by M Missoni, didn't let the rain dampen her spirits as she chatted to the students of Gresham's School.

The 34-year-old was given a tour of the shop by EACH's director of care Tracy Rennie. As she made her way around the store, Kate was introduced to the charity's retail volunteers, as well as EACH supporters and staff.

She learned about how the shop plays an important role in raising funds for the charity, which largely relies on voluntary donations. The new store will form part of EACH's portfolio of 21 charity retail outlets.

Among the items on sale was crockery by Emma Bridgewater, which the British artist had previously designed especially for the charity, at Kate's request.

The highlight of Kate's visit was the cutting of the ribbon to officially mark the opening of the shop, which she carried out alongside two families currently receiving care and support from EACH.

The Duchess has been patron of the charity since 2012. EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

It currently offers care and support to more than 700 children in the family home and community, and also has three hospices all based in eastern England.