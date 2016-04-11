Prince George calls Queen Elizabeth 'Gan Gan' and more revelations from Kate Middleton's new interview

In her first ever solo TV interview, mom-of-two Kate Middleton opens up about both baby Princess Charlotteand her toddler son Prince George. In addition to talking about how "thrilled" Queen Elizabeth was to welcome a little girl to the family with great-granddaughter Charlotte's arrival, Kate also revealed what George calls his royal great-grandmother.



Prince George calls his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth 'Gan-Gan' Photo: Getty Images

"George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

Kate, who is Great Britain's future Queen, also talked about Her Majesty's quiet support for her. "She's been very generous in not being forceful at all and in any of her views, but I feel she's been there, a gentle guidance really for me."

"The Queen has been a gentle guidance for me," said Kate Photo: Getty Images

She recalls a particular engagement that she attended without Prince William and how the Queen helped her that day. "She was very supportive. The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she's doing is a very small element, it shows just how caring she is really."

The Duchess also told how the Royal Family jokes with her about her meet-and-greet techniques on royal engagements. "I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. So I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and to pick up a few more tips I suppose."

Kate's interview appears in the ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, which airs in the UK on March 27.