Monaco Rose Ball: All the best pictures from the dazzling society affair

It was a night packed full of glitz and glamour - take a look at all the best moments on and off the dance floor, inside the dazzling and stylish Monaco Rose Ball. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Prince Albert, Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, Andrea Casiraghi and Karl Lagerfeld attended Monaco's Rose Ball on Saturday. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Take my hand: Princess Alexandra of Hanover, who is pictured with Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi, made her debut at the ball this year. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Charlotte Casiraghi wore her hair up in a chic chignon for the occasion. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Dressed by Karl: Charlotte and Alexandra both wore Chanel. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Prince Albert was accompanied by sister Princess Caroline. Princess Charlene was absent for a second year, possibly taking care of her two children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Princess Caroline had the most stylish seat in the house next to good friend and designer Karl Lagerfeld. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Karl Lagerfeld was in charge of decorating the Salle des Etoiles. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
It was decorated in bright and exotic Cuban colours, making it the perfect setting for an exceptionally magical evening. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
After the dinner, guests enjoyed dancing to Son Cubano in a festive atmosphere inspired by Wim Wenders' Buena Vista Social Club. Several Cuban reggaeton and Cubaton bands also played throughout the night. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Newlyweds Beatrice and Pierre were one of the first royals to head to the dance floor. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Beatrice was all dressed up for the occasion, wearing a extravagant bright red strapless Giambattista Valli ball gown. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
The couple seemed very much in love as they embraced on the dance floor. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Beatrice's only accessories were a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings and bracelet. The 30-year-old wore her hair swept up into a messy chignon. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
Princess Alexandra seemed to really enjoy herself at her first Rose Ball. <br> Photo: Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved