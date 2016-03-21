Prince Harry shows off his wild side at national park in Nepal

Prince Harry as a crouching tiger? Yes, it happened! During a visit to Bardia National Park in Nepal, the 31-year-old royal showed off his playful side by pretending to be the large cat. After a local guide explained to the royal how the camera traps work, Harry put his best tiger skills to the test.

Prince Harry gave his best impression of a tiger Photo: Getty Images

After the guide suggested that Harry walk past a camera to set one off, the Prince duly obliged.Hunching over and grinning from ear-to-ear, Harry gave his best tiger impression, much to the amusement of onlookers.

After he saw photos of his efforts on a laptop, he quipped: "Not as good as a tiger. You'd be a bit worried if you saw one of those walking towards you."

After the demonstration, the Prince was shown some incredible snaps of real tigers. "That was here? Amazing," he said. "It's beautiful. Fat, healthy, really healthy. They won't struggle with food, as long as they're fit and well."

The cameras use infrared triggers to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitat. The tiger population in the Park is increasing; the last annual survey in 2014 showed there were 50 tigers in Bardia National Park, while in 2009 there were just 18.

Harry looked at his tiger impression on the laptop playback Photo: Getty Images

Harry, who is in Nepal to see earthquake relief projects, praised locals for their wildlife programs. He signed the visitor's book, writing: "I commend every single one of you for what you have achieved here. Working together has proved itself, and no rhinos poached for three years is near perfection.

"Well done all of you. Thank you from all of us who care for all the amazing animals and the habitat they live in."

Prince Harry visiting Bardia National Park in Nepal Photo: Getty Images

During his visit to the national park, Harry experienced some of the tourist activities on offer, including a gentle rafting ride down the Khauraha River to spot crocodiles. He was treated to a special performance by folk dancers in Dalla village, whose residents offer traditional overnight homestays to tourists as a source of income – instead of poaching.

He met one such local, 43-year-old Champi Tharu. "For you and your children life is much better this way?" asked Harry.

Harry met local residents Photo: Getty Images

"The whole community is now for conservation," she said. "The cost of schooling for the children and the household needs are now being met from the income from tourism."

Harry, who touched down in Nepal on Saturday, is in the country to visit areas hit by the 2015 earthquakes, as well as pay a personal tribute to the Gurkhas.

Over the weekend he toured a municipal camp for families displaced by last year's tragedy, and was greeted by a group of girls holding up a sign that read, "We love u Harry". The Queen's grandson was also shown inside one family's tent by 15-year-old Purushottam Suwal.

Harry tried his hand at carving Photo: Getty Images

A visit to the Golden Temple in Kathmandu and the historic Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site that was badly damaged by the earthquake, was on Harry's schedule.

The Prince even tried his hand at wood carving, saying: "I did carving at school years ago but nothing like this."

"I can't do it," he laughed. "Not many people can. I am showing how hard it is to do this – wow."