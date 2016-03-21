Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo talks new human rights venture and her future with Pierre Casiraghi

Beatrice Borromeo might be living the fairytale life of being married to a prince, but this is one princess who seeks normalcy. The Italian-born beauty sat down with Glamour magazine where she opened up about her new human rights position and future plans for children.

The 30-year-old, who has been reporting since her late teens, will be putting her journalistic skills to use as a special Fashion 4 Development envoy for human rights. “The core of what I am going to do is to find stories that are compelling journalistically, and to expose them in articles and documentaries—to bring awareness ,” she explained.

Photo: Getty Images

Beatrice added, “It isn't related to fashion; I will be focusing on human rights with the help of [F4D president] Evie Evangelou. I believe in the power of guilt-shaming people into fixing their own mistakes or taking action.”

At a young age, the Italian aristocrat enjoyed fighting and exposing government. Now with this new venture she revealed that she will be “looking into child marriage.” She said, “In the developing world, one out of three girls gets married before the age of 18, and one in nine before the age of 15. I created a committee of amazing women to help me; some of them are mothers, and I like the idea that I don't have to choose between career and family.”

Looking ahead, Beatrice admitted that she can see herself starting her own family. The Columbia University alum, who tied the knot with Princess Caroline of Monaco's sonPierre Casiraghi last summer, said, “ I come from a big family, and I want children of my own.”

Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images



She continued, “But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it wouldn't get threatened by the presence of children.”

For now, the royal enjoys living a relaxing life at home with her husband in Monaco. “ I don't live the fancy side of it ,” she said. “I love to stay home and cook. I find it relaxing." A popular item on her menu is a special lemon chicken, which she calls her "husband's favorite." She said, "He asks for it all the time. I'm like, 'Can I please try something new?'"

Much like her "local life," Beatrice's typical daily uniform of “skinny jeans, sneakers and a t-shirt” is not the attire of a traditional storybook princess. She revealed, “I remember when I first started dating my husband, he was like, "Do you not have a dress? Are you a girl, or what?"

However, for formal occasions like Monaco's Rose Ball where she stunned in Giambattista Valli, she will step out in show-stopping pieces. Though she noted, “I couldn't afford to buy as many dresses as I need for public functions! I like to be elegant, but even then I need to be comfortable. No look will ever make up for the fact that I'm uncomfortable.”

Beatrice's budget for gowns also extends to her shoe collection. “ I'm a reporter, and I have the salary of a reporter. I'm not going to put half of my salary into a pair of shoes,” she said. “I did it a few times in my life, and it doesn't feel right. You can wear Zara and nothing bad is going to happen to you.”