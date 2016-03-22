King Felipe VI to Queen Rania: Royals react to the terrorist attacks in Brussels

In the wake of Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Brussels, royals from different nations are speaking out and sending their support.

Following the bombings, the Belgian Royal Palace tweeted that King Philippe and his wife Queen Mathilde were “shocked” by the attacks. They wrote, “Shocked by odious attacks to Brussels National and Brussels metro. Our thoughts to the victims, families and emergency services.”

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are 'shocked' by the attacks Photo: Getty Images

King Harald V of Norway sent his condolences to Belgium’s monarchs writing, "I have received with great sadness the news of the atrocious attacks today in Brussels, which resulted in so many deaths and injuries. This tragedy in the heart of Europe reminds us once again of the importance of safeguarding our fundamental democratic values. I send Their Majesties my deepest condolences, and I ask you to share my condolences and deep sympathy to the survivors and the Belgian people," he said.

Prince Albert of Monaco addressed the “horrible” attacks in a statement. He wrote, “Our thoughts are with the injured and all those affected by this tragedy.”

In another statement, Norway’s King Willem-Alexander said, “Europe is once again put to the test. What is needed now is that we show our collective strength and uphold the values of freedom and solidarity."

On Twitter, King Felipe VI of Spainsent his condolences to the victims of the attacks and the support of the Spanish people. He wrote, “Dismayed by the attacks in the capital of Europe #Bruselas Our solidarity and support for Belgium, its institutions and the Belgian people."

Spain's King Felipe, Queen Rania of Jordan and Prince Albert of Monaco have sent messages of support Photos: Getty Images/WireImage/Getty Images

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden released his statement on Facebook. The grandfather-to-four admitted that he and his family are dismayed and horrified by the “terrible” events in Brussels. He penned, “At this difficult time, we all stand united against this merciless terrorism, our thoughts go out to the victims and their relatives.”

According to the Dutch outlet Blauwbloed, King Mohammed of Morocco and King Abdullah of Jordan have already called to show their support for the terrorist stricken country. Likewise, King Abdullah’s wife Queen Raniatweeted, “Terrorism has no faith and knows no boundaries. The horrific attacks in #Belgium and #Turkey show that terrorists are our common enemy."

Tuesday's attacks, which have killed at least 30 and wounded about 230 more, occurred at Zaventem airport and at the Maalbeek metro station. Contrary to early reports, the Belgian royal palace was not evacuated after the bombings.

Following the early morning events, Belgium raised its terror threat to the highest level and the country's prime minister, Charles Michel, warned the Belgian public to "avoid any movement" for the time being.