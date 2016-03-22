Prince Carl Philip is quite the designer: See his new collection for Bernadotte & Kylberg

Prince, soon to-be-dad, and now textile designer? Prince Carl Philip has launched a new line of spring bathroom products. The Swedish royal’s designs are the latest project for the home and textile company Bernadotte & Kylberg.

Carl created the interior design business along with Swedish designer Oscar Kylberg in 2012. The philosophy behind the Swedish firm is to create iconic and inspiring designs that last.

CLICK TO VIEW THE COLLECTION







Photo: Facebook/Getty Images

The two men unveiled their “deco” collection last month for their social media followers. The duo’s new collection, which ranges from $12 to almost $50, is available online at Sweden's Åhléns department store and features graphic print towels, a laundry basket, a bath mat and shower curtain in addition to soap dishes and dispensers. Bernadotte & Kylberg's array of spring bath products are a nod to Sweden's national colors, gold and blue.

Carl's love of design is no surprise for royal fans. Prior to tying the knot to his beautiful wife Princess Sofia last year, the dashing royal studied design at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island. He also completed a two-year graphic design course at the Forsbergs School of Graphic Design in Stockholm.

A photo posted by BernadotteKylberg (@bernadottekylberg) on Dec 2, 2015 at 6:09am PST

The home design company shared a photo of the 36-year-old prince on their official Instagram page. Attached to the photo it read, “Design is all about detail. Hand to brain. Never compromising on quality and sustainability. It's always a rush seeing and feeling the result live - from pencil to product.#bernadottekylberg#Åhlens#kaleidotextil.”

Surely Carl's new line of deco towels will come in handy once he welcomes his first child this spring. Sofia showed off her growing baby bump on Monday, while visiting the Riddarholm Church. So far the pair has remained mum when it comes to the sex of their impending arrival. Last year the expectant mom told a reporter, "It'll be a surprise.”