Princess Eugenie of York's best looks

The princess donned a teal coat and accessories, along with a purple feathered hat, for the memorial service honoring the 6th Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral in November 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Andrew's daughter attended a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wore a pink-trimmed navy dress for day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in June 2016. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
A lovely lady in red at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 at Design Miami/Basel in June 2016. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie battled the breeze in a belted jacket and mauve hat at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in March 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The classic little black dress met leather at the launch of GP Nutrition Supplements. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Gabriela Peacock
A pair of gallery girls. Eugenie embraced her inner New Yorker donning an all-black ensemble to attend the Tali Lennox Exhibition Opening Reception at the Catherine Ahnell Gallery. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A proper princess. Eugenie was ready for her close up in a creme embellished mini, while attending the IWC Schaffhausen third Annual 'For the Love of Cinema' Gala during the Tribeca Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images for IWC
Sisters who style together stay together, right? Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a fashionable pair at the 8th annual charity: ball gala in the Brooklyn. <br> Photo: WireImage
She added a pop of color to her black ensemble with a blue coat at a private view of 'Monuments' by Fabien Baron. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Off to the races! Princess Eugenie was derby ready in 2013 wearing a printed dress and matching fascinator, paired with beige heels at the Investec Epsom Derby. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Pretty in pink. Eugenie served major style points in a flowy dress and jacket during the 2014 Wimbledon Championships. <br> Photo: WireImage
Eugenie and Beatrice look just as stylish whether or not they're on royal duty! The sisters donned sophisticated coats to meet with Minister President David McAllister in Hanover during their visit to Germany. <br> Photo: Chris Radburn - Pool/Getty Images
You can never go wrong with a little black dress or a strand of pearls. The young royal took to the streets of London in her chic work attire. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Nothing blue about her look! The British royal looked vibrant in a bright frock back in 2014 during a preview for the Frieze Art Fair. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Stylish in a green, leather mini at a Frieze Art Fair preview in 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sisters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie complemented each other in subtle, chic dresses at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in 2014. <br> Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine
The royal sisters embraced the gorgeous London weather in short, summer dresses as they attended the Elephant Parade auction in aid of The Elephant Family at Royal Hospital Chelsea. <br> Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
For date night with her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank, the stylish princess opted for a sleeveless, printed dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It was a night of ballet for Eugenie and Beatrice in figure-hugging dresses at a reception to launch the English National Ballet Christmas season ahead of the performance of 'The Nutcracker.' <br> Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Her mom Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie proved to be a stylish mother-daughter pair at the Art Antiques London Gala Evening in aid of Children In Crisis held at Kensington Gardens. <br> Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images
The princess took the phrase "black goes with everything, especially black," to heart while attending the Coach X Serpentine The Future Contemporaries Party held at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London. <br> Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Coach
Beatrice and Eugenie showed off their stylish coat game in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where they were supporting the government's GREAT initiative promoting the UK abroad. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Eugenie brightened up the halls of Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in a turquoise colored frock. <br> Photo: Getty Images
