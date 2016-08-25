Royals taking photography into their own hands

Get the action shot! Sweden's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-silvia/"><strong>Queen Silvia</strong></a> and <b>King Carl XVI Gustaf</b> snapped photos with their phone (that features an adorable photo of their granddaughter Princess Estelle on the case) and camera during the an Equestrian Jumping event during the 2016 Olympics in Rio. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Prince Harry captured images of the locals in Lesotho in December 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Can you name this Queen? It's Maxima of the Netherlands, trying out a camera device at the opening of SingularityU in Eindhoven in June 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Proud parents! Sarah Ferguson snapped pics for posterity as she and ex-husband Prince Andrew watched their daughter Princess Beatrice take the finish line during the London Marathon in April 2010. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Amateur photographer the Duchess of Cambridge watched and waved as Prince William participated in a helicopter exercise at Dalvay lake in Charlottetown, Canada in July 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Autumn Phillips and daughter Isla during day 2 of the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Smile for the camera! Prince Harry had some fun with the kids during a photography activity at the Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho in September 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Say cheese! Queen Elizabeth was a pro photographer during the The Windsor Horse Show in May 1982. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Photo opp! Camilla picked the perfect opportunity to snap a picture during a trip to Jinja, Uganda with Prince Charles in November 2007. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent snaps some memories at 'The Patron's Lunch' celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in London in June 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Even while in full military gear Prince Harry couldn't resist capturing the moment during his tour in Southern Afghanistan in February 2008. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry showed the kids of Lesotho some of his pictures from his visit in December 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth took in the sights and grabbed her classic camera for a quick picture during a visit to Tuvalu in October 1982. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Is this thing on? Prince Edward fixed a camera before presenting it to the winning trainer during the Ascot Festival in London in September 2009. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal turned his lens on to the horizon while inside an army helicopter in Lesotho in December 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hold that pose! Prince Andrew grabbed his camera to capture a moment from the Armed Forces Parade in England in May 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The perfect picture! Queen Elizabeth accessorized with a camera and headscarf during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1989. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a casual day out during the International Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2002. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved