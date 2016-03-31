From Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton, a gallery of the latest royal style

From Queen Elizabeth's vibrant blue coat to Queen Letizia's favorite Hugo Boss suit, check out the outfits your favorite royals have been rocking recently.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway chose a black and grey patterned dress to attend Risor Chamber Music Festival, in Oslo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands chose an oversized floral necklace to jazz up a brown dress, for an evening at the Conservatory in Amsterdam. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rocking one of her famous skirt suits, Queen Letizia of Spain highlighted her lean frame in a purple Hugo Boss outfit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice chose Topshop for her light blue trench, which she wore to the Royal Family's annual Easter church service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A pop of color: Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked great in a bright scarlet wool coat and a black felt fascinator. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Très chic! Lady Louise channeled her inner Parisian when she wore a black beret to attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Joining Lady Louise at the Easter service was her cousin Princess Eugenie, who clinched in her sophisticated dark blue coat with a thin black belt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Savannah Phillips was the cutest attendee at the Gatcombe Horse Trials, as she cheered on her aunt Zara Phillips. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for one of her favorite coats by M Missoni to open a new charity shop in Norfolk, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Zara Phillips wrapped up warm in a cozy blue coat to attend Ladies' Day at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Awwww, so cute! Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain wore their Sunday best to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth opted for a bright blue ensemble to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Belle of the ball Beatrice Borromeo stood out from the crowd at the Rose Ball, stunning in a sleeveless Giambattista Valli haute couture dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chanel was the fashion house of choice for Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi and her sister Princess Alexandra at the Rose Ball. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo wowed in an stunning Gucci gown at the Rose Ball. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A dapper Prince Albert of Monaco accompanied his sister Princess Caroline of Hanover, wearing Chanel, to the annual Rose Ball. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe of Spain's mother, Queen Sofia, opted for a vibrant and colorful coat to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Zara Phillips, left, coordinated her teal fascinator with a tweed wrap coat to attend Cheltenham races with her family. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Tatiana Santo Domingo looked right on trend in her print pantsuit when she stepped out to attend a dinner to celebrate the Prismick Denim collection. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne stepped out in a fedora and bold purple cape for a chilly day at the races. <br> Photo: Getty Images
