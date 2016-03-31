Prince William and Kate Middleton to kick off India and Bhutan tour with London reception

Hoping to increase their knowledge of India and Bhutan before their royal tour begins, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to meet with young people from the two countries in Britain.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a reception on 6 April to meet young people from #India and #Bhutan."

The couple are " incredibly grateful" to see the two countries Photo: Getty Images



"The event will allow TRH the chance to learn more about the two countries ahead of their upcoming tour #RoyalVisitIndia #RoyalVisitBhutan."

William and Kate will be making their official visit to India and Bhutan between April 10-16, and the trip will be a first for the couple, as neither of them have visited either country.

The couple's first public appearance is set to be at the Taj Palace Hotel where they will stay in tribute to the 164 victims of the 2008 terror attack on Mumbai. During their visit, the pair will lay a wreath at the memorial inside the hotel.

The couple will meet with young people from India and Bhutan before they leave for their tour Photo: Getty Images

The trip, which will take place a week before Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, will be a busy week for the Duke and Duchess. Their activities throughout their stay will include watching a youth cricket match, meeting key charities and playing with children who live in the slums of Mumbai.

William and Kate will also enjoy some glitz and glamourduring the tour. They will be treated to a reception and dinner to celebrate Mumbai's film and creative industries, an event which will include red carpet arrivals, dancing and musical performances.

A royal spokesman revealed the pair's excitement for the trip: "The Duke and Duchess are incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to travel to these two beautiful countries.

"The tour will see The Duke and Duchess interact with people from all walks of life, from people in very difficult circumstances, to aspiring and established business leaders, well-known cultural figures, inspiring conservationists, leading politicians, and of course other Royals. As you can see this is going to be a hugely exciting and rewarding tour. Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to it."