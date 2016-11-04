Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' best statement necklaces

She likes to make a statement! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima" target="_blank"><strong>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands</strong></a> gives us a masterclass in how to jazz up even the simplest outfit with a chunky statement necklace. Click through the gallery to see the Dutch royal's most outlandish pieces. The monarch added a pop of color to her pink ensemble with a vibrant, ornate necklace, during her 2016 state visit to Sydney, Australia. Photo: Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
The mom-of-three showed us you can never have too many big accessories! Maxima rocked large cream earrings with a statement stone necklace during a royal engagement in Utrecht. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen perfectly complemented her burnt orange dress with a chunky gem stone necklace to attend the 'Financial Inclusion' Conference in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch Queen took two brown outfits from drab to fab with the simple addition of a large brown and blue floral necklace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Long or short, the royal always perfectly coordinates her necklace with her outfits. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Maxima wowed royal fashion fans when she stepped out in a brown spiky necklace, to welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain to the Netherlands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal added some sparkle to her metallic outfit at the Businesswoman of the Year ceremony, with a large black gemstone necklace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The 43-year-old even likes add a glam touch to her casual outfits with a statement piece. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During an evening out, Maxima transformed a simple black dress into a show-stopping outfit, with the addition of an oversized black stone necklace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima broke up the high neckline of her light blue dress by adding a beautiful string of different-colored pearls. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen stood out at the Design Derby in the Netherlands thanks to her unique orange beaded necklace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Opting for a smaller style, Her Majesty wore this delicate black beaded necklace to attend a royal engagement at a primary school. <br> Photo: Getty Images
