Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday plans have been finalized

In just over two weeks Queen Elizabeth will undertake two engagements in Windsor to celebrate her 90th birthday. Her Majesty will be joined by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, to meet with locals from the town before unveiling a plaque marking The Queen's Walkway.

The walkway is a 3.9 mile walking trail which connects 63 points of significance in the town of Windsor. It was designed by The Outdoor Trust to symbolically recognize the moment that The Queen became Britain's longest reigning monarch after more than 63 years on the throne.

The Queen will carry out two engagements in Windsor on her 90th birthday Photo: Getty Images

In the evening, the Queen will be accompanied by Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a beacon lighting ceremony to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Her Majesty will light the principal beacon and a further 1,000 beacons will be lit across the U.K. and worldwide in honor of the Queen's 90th birthday. Members of the Army Cadet Force will even take beacons to the top of the four highest peaks in the United Kingdom – Ben Nevis, Scotland; Mount Snowdon, Wales; Scafell Pike, England, and Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland.

Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will join the Queen for the visit to Windsor Photo: Getty Images

They are not the only official engagements the Queen has planned in the week leading up to her birthday. On Wednesday, the day before her special day, the Monarch will once again be accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh for a visit to the Royal Mail Windsor Delivery Office, to mark the 500th Anniversary of the Postal Service.

As well as meeting representatives from Royal Mail, the royal couple will view a demonstration of mail sorting before unveiling a plaque to mark the visit. They will then visit Windsor's Alexandra Gardens, where they will officially open the new Bandstand and meet children from six local schools, who have been involved in designing commemorative plaques for the project, before watching a short performance from a children's choir.

While the Queen's birthday will be fairly low-key, a number of other events have been planned to commemorate her milestone day in the following weeks, including four nights of celebrations in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May.