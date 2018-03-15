Kate Middleton to Crown Princess Victoria: The most stunning royal rings

From <b>Queen Letizia</b>'s band of diamonds to <b>Kate Middleton</b>'s gorgeous Sapphire, we have some serious ring envy. Each royal bride has a special detail to their sparkler that makes it their own, whether that be colored stones to represent their country or a personal design. <br> Click through for some major wedding and engagement ring inspiration... </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton</strong></a> <br> It comes as no surprise that Kate's engagement ring is as dazzling as she is. The ring actually belonged to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s mother, the late <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-diana"><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a>. The ring is said to be worth over $100,000. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> <br> Princess Letizia wore her classic 16 baguette diamond engagement ring with a white gold trim alongside the gold wedding band she received when she wed <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-felipe"><strong>Prince Felipe of Asturias</strong></a> in 2004. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine"><strong>Princess Madeleine of Sweden</strong></a> <br> Madeleine chose to keep it classic by adding a simple wedding band next to her gorgeous Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-mary"><strong>Princess Mary of Denmark</strong></a> <br> When Princess Mary of Denmark exchanged wedding bands with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-frederik"><strong>Crown Prince Frederik</strong></a> on the day, she is said to have had her deceased mother's wedding ring stitched into her dress, close to her heart. </br><br> Her own wedding ring sits next to her eye-catching engagement ring – an emerald cut diamond nestled between two emerald cut ruby baguettes.<br /><br /> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mette-marit"><strong>Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway</strong></a> <br> Like Princess Mary, the Norwegian royal wears this three stone diamond ring. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href=https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden</strong></a> <br> The mother of two wears a stunning wedding band, featuring small diamonds, and a gorgeous engagement ring which features a round diamond solitaire in what appears to be a knife-edge setting. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zara-phillips"><strong>Zara Phillips</strong></a> <br> Zara looks like something out of a fairytale with the tiara and diamond engagement ring paired with her platinum wedding band. Fun fact: husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mike-tindall"><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> designed her engagement ring. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/countess-of-wessex/"><strong>The Countess of Wessex</strong></a> <br> Here are Sophie's engagement ring and wedding band. The former is made of a two carat oval diamond, flanked by two heart-shaped gems. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/camilla-duchess-of-cornwall"><strong>The Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a> <br> Prince Charles presented his wife with a truly unique art deco style engagement ring, which features a huge square cut diamond flanked by three diamond baguettes. A family heirloom, it was reportedly given to the Queen Mother in 1926 on the occasion of the birth of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia"><strong>Princess Sofia of Sweden</strong></a> <br> The pretty Swedish royal was presented with this gorgeous sparkler from <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-philip"><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> - and he designed it himself. It features a brilliant-cut center diamond surrounded by a circle of smaller diamonds lining the band. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima"><strong>Queen Máxima of the Netherlands</strong></a> <br> In line with the country's national color, Princess Máxima was given an orange, oval-shaped diamond flanked by two tear-drop shaped diamonds and set in two diamond encrusted bands by her husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-willem-alexander"><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a>. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene"><strong>Princess Charlene of Monaco</strong></a> <br> Princess Charlene was presented with a stunning pear-shaped Repossi engagement ring by <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert"><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> at their proposal, but during the service chose not to keep it on. </br><br> The couple exchanged 18-carat white gold platinum rings by Cartier at their glamorous marriage in July 2011. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
