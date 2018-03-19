Charles and Camilla: The best pictures from their royal wedding

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot on April 9, 2005. Take a look back at the royal couple's big day with our photo gallery of highlights.
Clarence House made the official announcement on February 10, 2005 that Prince Charles was to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles, the daughter of the late Major Bruce Middleton Hope Shand and the late Hon Rosalind Maud Shand. Camilla had been making appearances alongside the Prince for some time. <br>Photo: Getty Images
On April 9, 2005, the royals gathered at Windsor to celebrate the wedding. As crowds lined the streets, Prince Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The wedding date had been set for April 8, 2005 but had to be postponed by a day, so that the Prince of Wales could represent The Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II. So on April 9, after the civil vows, the Prince and Duchess held a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip did not attend the civil wedding ceremony, but did join the service of blessing. The royal couple hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle later that day. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Camilla was known as Camilla Parker-Bowles before the wedding, however it was announced upon marriage that she would take the name of "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles' son the Duke of Cambridge and Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles served as the couple's witnesses. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Royals from around the world attended the blessing at Windsor Castle including King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (pictured) and the King of Bahrain. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The bride looked elegant as she arrived for the civil ceremony in a delicate cream silk chiffon dress with a matching oyster silk basket weave coat. The Duchess-to-be wanted to keep her outfit subtle but stylish. <br>Photo: Getty Images
After the celebrations, the new royal couple traveled to the Prince's country estate in Scotland for their honeymoon. During this time, they carried out their first joint engagement as a married couple. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Together the couple have four children and step-children; Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles. All children were present at the civil ceremony and the church blessing. <br>Photo: Getty Images
