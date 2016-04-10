Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal visit to India is underway in Mumbai

The royal tour of India and Bhutan has begun! Prince William and Kate Middleton started their week away from Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Mumbai. Upon arrival at 11 am local time after their nine hour British Airways flight, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The royal couple was immediately welcomed with frangipani and rose garlands before briefly visiting their hotel room with their ten-person entourage.

The couple looked refreshed as they arrived to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess looked alert despite their long flight from London to Mumbai. While William dressed smartly in a plain navy suit and spotted tie, Kate looked stylish in a bespoke paisley patterned peplum dress by Alexander McQueen with Gianvito Rossi cream heels. The Duchess is expected to wear a number of Indian designers over her week-long stay, and her silk dress with long sleeves by the British designer borrowed heavily from Asian tradition.

They then paid tribute to those who died in the 2008 terror attacks and laid a wreath of white flowers at the hotel's memorial that also included a note signed by both William and Kate which read: "In memory of those who lost their lives and those injured in the senseless atrocities at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. William, Catherine."

The couple placed a wreath in tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2008 terror attacks Photo: Getty Images

William spoke to staff at the hotel who were present during the terrorist attack in 2008 and praised the hotel's security manager, who called the police and security services, for his quick-thinking. He said: "You're very brave, you saved a lot of lives. Well done."

The couple also spoke to hotel chef Raghu Deora, who was shot during the attacks. While William asked him to explain what happened on the day of the attacks, Kate said: "It must have been a surreal time.

Before continuing their tour, the couple will enjoy a private lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry made by the Taj Mahal Palace chef, Raghu Deora. The chef revealed that the couple particularly enjoy vegetarian food, saying: "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred."

The couple with be traveling through India and Bhutan over the next week Photo: Getty Images

They will then be meeting the children from charities Magic Bus, Childline and Doorstep before watching a game of cricket and traveling to Banganga Water Tank to meet SMILE, an organization supporting local enterprises.

Prince William and Kate will close their busy first day in India with an elegant Bollywood gala, complete with a red carpet, dinner reception and Bollywood performances.