Prince William: George and Charlotte are lucky to have great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth as a role model

Prince William has spoken out about the special bond his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have with their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. William and his wife Kate Middleton were guests of honor at a garden party held for Her Majesty's upcoming 90th birthday in New Delhi on Monday evening.

Kate and William attended a birthday party for the Queen in New Delhi Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate toasted the Queen, who became the longest-serving monarch last September, and met hundreds of VIP guests from local political Indian society.

The Prince took to the stage to give a touching speech in which he paid tribute to his grandmother – calling her "the boss" – and adding that George and Charlotte were so "lucky" to have her as a role model.

"I hope you don't mind if I take the opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen on a more personal note," said William, who kicked off his tour of India on Sunday. "I am incredibly lucky to have my grandmother in my life. As she turns 90, she is a remarkably energetic and dedicated guiding force for her family.

"And I am so glad that my children are having the chance to get to know the Queen. George and Charlotte, too, will discover how lucky they are to have such a wonderful great-grandmother – a role model for the rest of their lives."

Explaining that he is in India as the Queen's representative, William added: "She may be my grandmother, but she is also very much the boss! And with that in mind, she has given me a message that I am privileged to read out to you all tonight."

Kate stunned in a monochrome Alice Temperley outfit Photo: Getty Images

William then relayed Her Majesty and Prince Philip's message, in which the 89-year-old revealed that she has "fond memories" of her visits to India. The Queen's note ended: "It is with great pleasure that I entrust another generation of my family to strengthen and renew our bonds."

When William and Kate made their grand entrance at the party, the Duchess turned heads in an Indian-inspired look. The mom-of-two wore a black and white beaded skirt and top combo designed by British favorite Alice Temperley.

William said that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a special bond with their great-grandmother Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the day, William, 33, and Kate, 34, carried out more solemn engagements in New Delhi, the second city on their India itinerary following Mumbai.

The couple began their visit by laying a wreath of marigolds at India Gate – the country's main war memorial that stands nearly 140ft high in the heart of the capital city. A note on the wreath read: "Never forgetting those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for India, William, Catherine."

The couple then traveled to Gandhi Smriti, the museum where Mahatma Gandhi, India's founding father, spent the last few years of his life. Going barefoot, William and Kate retraced Gandhi's final footsteps from his humble bedroom to the spot in the garden where he was assassinated in 1948.