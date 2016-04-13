Kate Middleton style: Duchess stuns in lace Alice Temperley dress

Kate Middleton has been impressing fashion fans with her top notch selections on the royal tour, and Tuesday was no exception. As she joined her husband Prince William to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kate dazzled in a lovely lace jade dress from Alice Temperley, one of her favorite designers. She complemented the look with a pair of simple nude heels and a LK Bennett 'Natalie' straw clutch bag.

The 100 per cent cotton dress features a high mock neck, fitted waist and a fluted midi hem – a silhouette favored by the Duchess. Fans of the Temperely Desdemona Lace Dress can pre-order the garment for $1,395.

Kate looked stylish and elegant in a jade Alice Temperley dress Photo: Getty Images

Adding a touch of sparkle to Kate's outfit was a pair of special edition earrings by Kiki McDonough, fashioned out of green tourmaline and green amethyst. The delicate sparklers were specially made for the Duchess to celebrate the birth of Princess Charlotte last May.

It's the second time Kate has worn an Alice Temperely creation on the royal tour. On Sunday, she stepped out for a garden party in Delhi to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in a stylish crop top and skirt ensemble.



The Duchess has so far impressed with her thoughtful sartorial tributes to India, and the garden party was no exception. The black-and-white outfit, titled Delphia, featured opulent embroidery motifs of Indian Chintz and lattice – the top retails at $1,525 while the skirt has a price tag of $2,995.





Kate added a touch of sparkle with some special edition earrings from Kiki McDonough Photo: Getty Images

Kate previously wore a striking sari-inspired Jenny Packham gown in a dazzling blue to a Bollywood gala on Sunday evening, and earlier that same day chose a striking mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by local Mumbai designer Anita Dongre.

The Temperley Desdemona dress retails for $1,395 Photo: Temperley London

An aide revealed that the Duchess was eager to wear local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai's wonderful design talent".