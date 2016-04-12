Prince Harry on his relationship with Queen Elizabeth: 'I always view her as my boss'

In a new BBC documentary Prince Harry has spoken out about his special relationship with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. In the BBC One Show, called Elizabeth at 90 - A Family Tribute, the monarch's grandson reveals that he considers her to be his "boss".

Created by film-maker John Bridcut, to commemorate Her Majesty's upcoming 90th birthday, the insightful programme will see various members of the royal family take part and contribute their own personal insights into the monarch's life. It will also feature exclusive footage from the Queen's personal ciné films, recorded by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and Her Majesty's late parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry said he has a "huge amount of respect" for the Queen Photo: Getty Images



Speaking of his personal bond with his grandmother, Harry said: "I still view her more as the Queen than my grandmother. You have this huge amount of respect for your boss and I always view her as my boss – but occasionally as a grandmother.

"And the more grandmother bits, the more I can get advice and suck all that information out of her and all that experience that she’s had for so long."

The documentary will also feature an interview with the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, who said that the Queen becoming the longest-reigning monarch in September was a "double-edged sword" as it was ultimately a result of her father dying so young.

The Queen will celebrate her 90th birthday on 21 April Photo: Jonathan Partridge/Crux Productions

"Don't forget there's a very double-edged sword. People tend to forget when she passed the longest reigning monarch, that was only because her father died so young," the Princess Royal said. "So you know for her that's a very mixed blessing, and you know it's a record that she would much rather not have been able to pass."

Giving her first ever interview, Princess Alexandra reminisced on the time she spent with her cousins Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret during the war - including the future monarch's generosity.

"One thing I do remember is the hand-me-downs, which were invaluable. Because of the clothing coupons, it was quite difficult to get hold of clothes," the Princess recalled. "So they were very kind to me, my cousins – I think it was Princess Elizabeth mainly – they let me have one or two of their dresses. There was one blue one, with seagulls all over it, and it's always stayed in my mind!"