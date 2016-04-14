Kate Middleton recycles one of her favorite designs for Bhutan arrival

The Duchess of Cambridge sure knows how to pull off a recycled outfit! As she touched down in Bhutan on Thursday with Prince William, Kate donned a buttermilk yellow coat dress from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead.

The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012, when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh. Back then, she teamed the coat dress with a $140 handwoven straw beret hat in latte by Luton-based milliner Whiteley, a pair of $702 Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings and chocolate suede shoes by British designer Emmy Scarterfield.

Duchess Kate stepped off the plane in Bhutan in a favorite Emilia Wicksteaddress Photo: Getty Images

Her appearance in Bhutan was all together less formal. With her hair worn down around her shoulders, the Duchess accessorized with some familiar LK Bennett pieces, including her LK Bennett Fern pumps and the LK Bennett Natalie straw clutch bag. Both pieces are currently sold out, attesting to "the Kate effect".

She had also made a slight adjustment to the dress itself, adding a matching belt to cinch in her waist.



Speaking back in 2012, designer Emilia revealed that the $1,700 dress was made to order, and had taken six weeks to complete for the Duchess.



She was last pictured wearing the coat dress back in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

The British royals will stay in Bhutan for two days, during which time they will meet the 'William and Kate of the Himalayas', King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.



So far, Kate has impressed with her thoughtful sartorial choices on the tour, choosing a cheerful selection of both British and local designers, and fans will be eager to see this continue during her time in Bhutan.

Helping to ensure Kate looks her best on the tour are a skilled team working hard behind the scenes. The Duchess has been accompanied on the tour by her longtime hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker, as well as has her PA and stylist Natasha Archer.



Natasha, who was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy, has been credited with upping the it factor of Kate's wardrobe. She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her look, while also ensuring that Kate retains her style-icon status.