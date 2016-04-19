Royal photos: Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Beatrice and more

What have your favorite royals been up to? Click through to find out in our gallery of the latest royal photos. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Margrethe had her whole family on hand to help celebrate her 76th birthday. The monarch was surrounded by her eight grandchildren on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen - Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Prince Christian, Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik.<br /><br 7> Photo: Getty Images
Game, set, match! Prince Albert and wife Princess Charlene of Monaco watched Rafael Nadal defeat Gael Monfils at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Wearing mirrored shades, Sarah, Duchess of York revved up for the Long Beach Formula E race in California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Equestrian fans Zara Phillips and husband Mike Tindall kept their eyes on the track at the Grand National horse racing competition in Gloucestershire, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain is quite a few inches shorter than her husband King Felipe, but she got a little bit of a boost during a royal engagement at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Family outing! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her husband Crown Prince Pavlos took out their four sons to the European premiere of the <i>Jungle Book</i>. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark coordinated her clutch bag and earrings perfectly during a state visit from the President of Mexico and his wife. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice took along her boyfriend Dave Clark as her date to the the Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy Gala hosted in Los Angeles. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie gave some extra edge to her wool dress with a sleek leather jacket as she attended the production of Jean Genet’s <I>Deathwatch</I> in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King William Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were all smiles during their visit to Germany as they signed the golden book in the town hall in Munich. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Tickled pink! The royal couple shared another giggle as they toured the Alte Pinakothek art museum in Munich. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch royal looked thrilled to receive a giant heart-shaped cookie during her visit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Showing off her tan from her recent vacation to Cuba, Princess Olympia of Greece stepped out with Peter Brant II at the Foundation Fighting Blindness World Gala in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Stepping in for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry attended a service of commemoration at Westminster Abbey for the victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Tunisia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Author Princess Michael of Kent, wife of Queen Elizabeth's cousin, was excited to present her new book <i>Quicksilver</I> at a literary festival in Oxford, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain greeted royal fans at an investiture of honorary doctors at Salamanca University, Spain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium meant business when she attended the UN Development Cooperation Forum in Brussels. The Queen was joined by many ambassadors from around the world to discuss Sustainable Development Goals. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan warmly greeted the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon to the Royal Palace in Amman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Sofia of Spain – mother of current King Felipe – gave a royal wavea as she attended a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Cordoba, Spain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
