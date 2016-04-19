Queen Letizia, Princess Charlene and more of the week's best royal style

From the ever chic Queen Letizia to the bold looks of Princess Charlene, here are the best looks from royals over the past week. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene"><strong>Princess Charlene of Monaco</strong></a> <br> Princess Charlene is the epitome of sophistication in this matching navy blue jacket and culottes set at a tennis tournament. The red lip adds a bright pop to the look, but we're even bigger fans of the mirrored sunglasses. Instead of classic wayfarers, Charlene went with this pair and we have to say: they look incredibly chic. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie"><strong>Princess Eugenie of York</strong></a> <br> For a casual night out, Eugenie made an appearance at a showing of <i>Deathwatch</i> at the Coronet theater. This royal brought together comfort and style with a cable knit dress. Paired with a classic leather jacket, the outfit is perfect for the occasion. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-mary"><strong>Crown Princess Mary of Denmark</strong></a> <br> Always classy, the Denmark royal looked timeless in this navy dress and white jacket pairing. Mary was on hand to greet the president of the United Mexican States. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima"><strong>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands</strong></a> <br> Here is one of many sartorial wins for Queen Maxima this past week. She donned this navy blue velvet piece for a visit to Nuremburg, Germany. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands</b> <br> While she kept her outfit choice simple with the velvet dress, her mantle coat is anything but. The navy and silver detailing made the coat a talking point. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-mathilde"><strong>Queen Mathilde of Belgium</strong></a> <br> As Queen Mathilde took a walk around the Royal Museums of Fine Arts to visit a new exhibition, her printed silk skirt caught the eye of royal fashion fans. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> <br> Week after week, Queen Letizia continues to captivate fans with her impeccable style. This week was no different - the royal wore a fitted white blazer with contrasting pants to mark the anniversary of the death of Spain's famous writer Miguel de Cervantes with her husband, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-felipe"><strong>King Felipe</strong></a>. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> <br> Princess Beatrice looked radiant next to long-time boyfriend <b>Dave Clarke</b> at a charity gala event. She combined a number of fashion "it" pieces including gladiator heels, lace, and a fitted blazer (to match Dave's, no less!). </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Maxima of Netherlands</b> <br> Queen Maxima looked positively radiant in this cream dress on Day 1 of the royal couple's visit to Bavaria. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Crown Princess Mary of Denmark</b> <br> With the weather still a little brisk, the Crown Princess chose this two tone coat dress in baby pink and black. With simple makeup, the royal looked lovely for day one of the United Mexican States president's visit. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands</b> <br> The royal chose a vibrant candy pink dress and matching accessories during the Dutch royal visit to Bavaria. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Queen Letizia of Spain</b> <br> Talk about #stylegoals! We absolutely love the leather culottes and it's clear that she does too. Letizia has donned the same pair in the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12016032812831/queen-letizia-olivia-palermo-cropped-leather-pants-culottes/"><strong>past</strong></a>. With a fitted hot red blazer and patterned top, this is a sartorial win. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia"><strong>Princess Olympia of Greece</strong></a> <br> The 20-year-old channeled rocker chic with this black and white ensemble. The fitted, boxy cut accentuateed her tall figure. She attended a charity gala in New York, where she is also a student at New York University. </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
