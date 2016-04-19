Prince William and Prince Harry visit the set of Star Wars

Jedis-in-training Princes William and Harry showed off their chops in a playful lightsaber duel during their all-access tour of the Star Wars film set in London. The royal brothers enjoyed some time together as they 'geeked' out over the iconic props used in the movies at Pinewood Studios.

WILLIAM AND HARRY'S BEST BRO-MENTS

While William brandished protaganist Rey's blue lightsaber, Harry opted for that wielded by villain Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver in the film). Unlike in the movie, though, it seems that Harry had a bit of an edge on his older brother.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

William and Harry enjoyed a playful lightsaber battle Photo: Getty Images

The siblings were accompanied on the tour by breakout star Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its upcoming sequels. The actress smiled during one of the visit's more surreal moments as William held a cast of her head and marvelled at how realistic it looked.

PHOTO GALLERY: KATE AND WILLIAM'S TOUR OF INDIA AND BHUTAN

Prince William, who is President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and his younger brother were given an exclusive tour of the film set, with the visit highlighting the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of the Star Wars films.

The royal brothers were accompanied by actress Daisy Ridley Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The Princes also got the opportunity to meet Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, and legendary Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, who appeared to strike up a special bond with Prince Harry. The pair shared a hug, while Prince William took a closer look at the adorable BB-8 droid.

PRINCE HARRY IN NEPAL: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS

William and Harry visited production workshops and were introduced to the specialist creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. They were also shown the production process for some of the most iconic props, costumes and creatures used in the new Star Wars features – including the original lightsaber.



Talk about bromance! Chewbacca and Prince Harry shared this sweet hug Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The Force Awakens, the latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise, was one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The cast are now preparing to film Star Wars: Episode VIII, which sees the return of the film's major cast members including Lupita Nyong'o and Domhnall Gleeson among others.