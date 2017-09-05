Sweden's royal baby boom: Meet the six young princes and princesses

Sweden has a case of royal baby fever! Over the last several years the country has welcomed six little princes and princesses. Now with Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia newest baby, the royal family's tot count has grown even bigger. Click through for a look at King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's adorable grandchildren. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, Kungahuset.se
Prince Gabriel – Born August 31, 2017 Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their new baby boy on the last day of the month. A statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well." Carl Philip spoke to local press after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming." Just five days after his birth, his dad shared this photo of a sleeping Gabriel Carl Walther that was taken at their home Villa Solbacken. Photo: Prince Carl Philip
Prince Alexander - Born April 19, 2016 <br> Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their first chid less than a year after tying the knot. Shortly after his birth, the couple opened up about the joys of parenthood. “It's amazing," Sofia told Sweden's Svenskdam. “Having children changes your whole life.” She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl admitted that being a father is "absolutely amazing and wonderful." Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden
The family-of-three posed for stunning official portraits, taken at the family's home in Drottningholm Palace, in May 2016. Photo: Getty Images
Sofia and Carl announced their second pregnancy in March of 2017 with a tender family portrait. Alexander gave a toothy smile for the camera as his mom adoringly gazed on. Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden
Prince Oscar – Born March 2, 2016 Princess Estelle's little brother was born at Karolinska Hospital. Following Oscar's birth, his proud father Prince Daniel told reporters, "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!" Prior to his arrival, Crown Princess Victoria admitted that her daughter wasn’t very excited at the idea of becoming a big sister. She confessed, “What [Estelle] really wants is a hamster!" Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden
Proud big sister Princess Estelle cradled her brother Prince Oscar in a 2016 photo released in honor of Sweden's National Day. Photo: Kate Gabor, Kungahuset.se
Prince Nicolas – Born June 15, 2015 Unlike his older child — Princess Leonore — Christopher O'Neill admitted in a 2016 documentary titled The Year with the Royal Family that his son Nicolas is “a gentle soul.” The little Prince is also a fan of reading. Princess Madeleine revealed, “He has always loved books! So when you cannot find [Nicolas], then he’s sitting with a little book himself, up and down, like he was trying to look into it. It’s very fun, so he will probably be a bookworm!” Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, The Royal Court, Sweden
Looking just like his mommy! Prince Nicolas showed off a striking family resemblance to his mom in photos released by Madeleine during the family's holiday to the Maldives. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Princess Leonore – Born February 20, 2014 Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their first child in 2014. The little Princess was born in New York, the year after her parents' spectacular wedding in Sweden. The toddler's father admitted in the royal family’s documentary that one of the first words he learned in Swedish was kanin, meaning rabbit, “Because that’s Leonore’s little thing.” Discussing their "outgoing" daughter, Madeleine said, “We can't live without the kanin. [Leonore] has a special rabbit and she can’t sleep without it. If we don’t find kanin were not going to go to bed that night.” Unlike her "gentle" baby brother, Madeleine has said, "Leonore has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.” Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, The Royal Court, Sweden
The young Princess is growing up so fast! The little girl looked adorable in photos shared from her second birthday tea party. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Princess Estelle – Born February 23, 2012 The heir to the Swedish throne was the first grandchild for King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Estelle's father Prince Daniel has previously revealed that his young daughter is “a competitive little person.” He added, “I think she's inherited that from Mom and Dad." She's also a better skier than her father. Crown Princess Victoria's husband admitted, "[Estelle is] much better than me. She's been out on the slopes every season during the past couple of years." Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court, Sweden
The second-in-line to the Swedish throne looked adorable in a sweet pink dress and patent leather Mary Jane shoes as she posed for a portrait marking her fourth birthday. Photo: Kungahuset
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved