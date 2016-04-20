Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia release first picture of baby boy

A day after welcoming their first child Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia, 31, have released the first picture of their newborn son. The couple, who welcomed the little boy in the evening of April 19, have now left the hospital and have returned to their home at Drottningholm Palace.

The Swedish royal palace released a photo of the new parents and their little prince, while also stating that the trio are "doing well" and that Sofia and Carl Philip are "looking forward" to bonding with their child.

The baby boy, whose name is yet to be announced, was pictured sweetly sleeping in his car seat. He was born at 6:25 pm at the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm and weighed about 7.9 pounds.

According to a statement from the palace, new dad Carl Philip, 36, was present during the birth. Both mother and son are said to be in "good health."During a press conference hours after his son's birth, the Swedish royal, who cut the umbilical cord, admitted he cried a lot. He said, "Yes, actually. Of course. Couldn't stop. "For me and my wife, this is obviously a great day with a lot of emotion. Words cannot describe."

The couple married in a spectacular wedding ceremony in June 2015. A few months later Sofia, a former model, and her husband Carl Philip announced that they were expecting their first child. The royals had chosen to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

It's the second birth of the year for the Swedish royal family. Crown Princess Victoria, who is first-in-line to the throne, welcomed her second child Prince Oscar with her husband Prince Daniel in March.

According to Swedish royal tradition, Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf will announce his new grandson's name and title at a cabinet meeting in the next few days. A traditional Te Deum thanksgiving church service is also expected to be held.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have congratulated the new parents. King Carl and his wife Queen Silvia said that they wish their son Carl Philip and his wife Sofia "peace and quiet" with their son.

Crown Princess Victoria said that she "rejoiced" with the couple, while Princess Madeleine said it is "a great pleasure to welcome a new family member."

Sofia's parents Marie and Erik Hellqvist said that they would offer their help and support as grandparents, while also feeling very proud and happy to welcome their "long-awaited grandson."