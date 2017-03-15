Queen Elizabeth's best hats over the years

Hats off to the Queen! Decade after decade the monarch demonstrates that she doesn't need to be wearing a crown to make her mark in the royal fashion world. Click through for a gallery of Her Majesty's best hats. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth showed off her cheery style in a yellow ensemble complete with a matching hat during the 2017 Commonwealth Day Service and Reception. The royal topper had added pizazz with a puff. Photo: Getty Images
During a trip to the Westminster Abbey after its restoration, the ever-chic Queen matched her pink and green printed hat with her dress and coat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore a melon-colored hat along with pearls and a Regimental brooch. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth sported polka dots from head to toe during her trip to Mexico in 1975. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A beret style in green matched her emerald brooch in this vintage shot. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Looking stunning in bubblegum pink during a royal meet and greet in Kent, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth opted for a bowler style during her visit to Nepal. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's soft blue hat stole the show during the 1975 Braemar Highland Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen, who was dressed in a Sir Hardy Amies dress suit and carried a handbag by Launer, wore a yellow hat with white accents to match her outfit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
This gray brimmed hat was situated perfectly at a jaunty angle as the monarch waved from aboard the royal yacht <I>Britainnia</I> in Cape Town, South Africa. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore this regal traditional headwear during her visit to the St. Giles cathedral after the Thistle Ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During a trip to Durban, South Africa the Queen complimented her flowers with a natural woven hat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth arrived in style in feathered headwear upon meeting with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani at her Windsor residence. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore a fuchsia hat with red feather detail during her visit to the Lister Community School in Plaistow. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth had a blue floral moment while waving from the balcony of the Broadway Theatre during a day of engagements in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen wore a powder pink hat and jacket for great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte's christening. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Portrait perfect! The Queen looked regal in a royal blue hat as she greeted people being helped by the Prince's Trust at the Prince's Trust Centre in Kensington. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's hat complimented her bouquet during the annual Commonwealth Day service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen proved that she is never to be outdone, not even by a lovely flower arrangement, as she wore a red hat with a black brim during a Sunday service at the Church of St Peter & St Paul. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth opted for a black lace outfit by Maureen Rose and a pillbox hat with a veil designed by milliner Frederick Fox, during a visit to the Vatican. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles – and all fashion– in a hat that featured trim matching her coat and Prince Philip's tie during the traditional Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen wore a festive yellow hat during her walkabout at Aker Brygge Quayside in Oslo, Norway. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was a pink lady in a darling spring hat during a meeting with the staff at the Dover Ferry terminal in Dover, Kent. <br> Photo: Getty Images
While paying a visit to troops, Queen Elizabeth had a moment in a sky blue hat that paired perfectly with her ensemble. <br> Photo: Getty Images
We love this floral scarf so much we're giving it a place on our hat roster! The Queen covered her curls in style while watching the Royal Windsor Horse Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore a black fur topper during her trip to the park in Bristol, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen's hat was turquoise and blue perfection during a trip to Jordan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Royal style in black and white as the Queen watched children play at the Devlin Castle Hotel in Slovakia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was a black adornment for contrast on this yellow creation during her visit to the Prince's Trust. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's hat complimented the beige and blue accents on her dress during her visit to NYC for the September 11 wreath dedication ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Yes, those are velvet roses – and yes they looked perfect adorning Queen Elizabeth's hat during her visit to the RAF. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton took a nod from Queen Elizabeth and wore an elegant topper during the Diamond Jubilee in Nottingham. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth wore this bow-bedecked beauty during her visit to St. John's College at the University of Cambridge. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's hat set the bar for color blocking while sitting next to Kate Middleton during a fashion show at De Montfort University. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Cheery yellow was the color of the day during the opening of the Bexleyheath, Danson House. <br> Photo: FIlmmagic
Queen Elizabeth wore a wonderful velvet topper during her visit to the Urbis Center in Manchester, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth matched her hat with her collar while attending the Chapel in Pembroke Dock. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Celebrating her 67th wedding anniversary with a chic hat fit for a Queen. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth had a purple and black hat moment during her visit to the Southwark Cathedral. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Head-to-toe elegance in a hat and suit of the same fabric for Trooping the Colour. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth chose this pretty blue creation for the 70th Anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen was ready for spring in a periwinkle hat and suit during the visit to the Crossrail station. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All white with a bow to match! Queen Elizabeth wore a white topper complete with a small bow during a visit to the Technical University. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved