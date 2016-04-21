Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday: monarch joined by her beloved corgis in official portrait

They say dog is man's best friend and that certainly seems to be the case for Queen Elizabethtoo. For her 90th birthday portrait session, the royal posed with her beloved pet dogs against a striking background. The session was captured by famous celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Taken in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, the photo shows Her Majesty standing on the steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with her dogs Willow, Vulcan, Candy and Holly. The 90-year-old is dressed in a casual blue coat and skirt, and smiles as she gazes into the distance.

The Queen is joined by her corgis in a new official portrait Photo: Getty Images

It is one of three official portraits released to mark the monarch's 90th birthday on Thursday. The images were all taken at Windsor Castle shortly after Easter, and offer a glimpse at Her Majesty with her daughter Princess Anne along with a stunning portrait of the Queen with her youngest family members including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Corgis have always held a special place in the monarch's heart; it's believed that the Queen has owned more than 30 during her reign. "My corgis are my family," she has famously said.

Another portrait shows the Queen with her youngest grandchildren and great grandchildren Photo: Getty Images

Dookie, the first royal corgi, joined the royal household when Elizabeth was seven. The then-Princess even brought along her favorite, Susan – who had been given to her on her 18th birthday – when she and Prince Philip set off on their honeymoon.

Entering her tenth decade, the Queen has two elderly corgis, Holly and Willow – descendants of Susan – as well as two dorgis (a dachshund/corgi crossbreed), Candy and Vulcan.

Some of the dogs won further fame when they appeared with the Queen and Daniel Craig in a spoof James Bond video made for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

But the Queen has made it clear she doesn't want to introduce any more young dogs into the royal household because, she says, she doesn't want to leave them behind.