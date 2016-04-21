Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia reveal the name of their newborn son

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia have announced the name of their baby Prince. An official announcement made by the Swedish Royal Court revealed that the little boy will be called Prince Alexander Erik Hubertus Bertil, Duke of Södermanland.

In line with Swedish royal tradition, Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his new grandson's name and title at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The news came just hours after the first photo of the new parents and their little Prince was released. Captured as the royal couple prepared to return home with baby Alexander, the photo shows them smiling as they cradle the sleeping newborn in his car seat.

Carl Philip and Sofia welcomed their son in the evening of Tuesday 19 April and are now back at home at Drottningholm Palace. The baby Prince was born at 6:25pm at the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm and weighed about 7.9 pounds.

According to a statement from the palace, new dad Carl Philip, 36, was present during the birth. Both mother and son are said to be in "good health".

The couple married in a spectacular wedding ceremony in June 2015. A few months later Sofia, a former model, and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child. The royals had chosen to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

It's the second birth of the year for the Swedish royal family. Crown Princess Victoria, who is first-in-line to the throne, welcomed her second child Prince Oscar with her husband Prince Daniel in March.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have congratulated the new parents. King Carl and his wife Queen Silvia said that they wish their son Carl Philip and his wife Sofia "peace and quiet" with their son.

Crown Princess Victoria said that she "rejoiced" with the couple, while Princess Madeleine said it is "a great pleasure to welcome a new family member".

Sofia's parents Marie and Erik Hellqvist said that they would offer their help and support as grandparents, while also feeling very proud and happy to welcome their "long-awaited grandson".