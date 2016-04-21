Mia Tindall steals the show in Queen Elizabeth's birthday portrait

When it comes to scene stealing, Prince George has some serious competition from his second cousin Mia Tindall. The internet went into meltdown about the two-year-old little girl after a commemorative portrait was released of Queen Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren.

In the photo, taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the young royal flashes an angelic smile as she holds on tightly to her great-grandmother's handbag. Surrounded by her cousins and second cousins, Zara PhillipsandMike Tindall's daughter wore a pink pastel cardigan, blue skirt and white frilly socks for the photograph.

Mia looked adorable holding her great-grandmother's handbag Photo: Getty Images

Following the release of the lovely family portrait, royal fans took to Twitter to discuss the adorable young royal, who is the 17th-in-line to the throne.

One user known as Annette Hardy declared, “Great Leibovitz photos. Mia Tindall holding her great granny's handbag will melt the coldest of hearts. #Queenat90.”

Another user suggested that Mia outshone her very popular relative Prince George. “Move over George, this photo is all about Mia Tindall,” wrote a user named @armywagblog.

Celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth met with well-wishers in Windsor Photo: Getty Images

It's a very busy week for Queen Elizabeth who is celebrating her 90th birthday with a series of celebrations. Earlier this week, the monarch visited the Royal Mail sorting office in honor of a new stamp that is being released to celebrate her milestone birthday. The image for the stamp is a portrait of the Queen and her three generations of heirs: son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson little George.

From Elizabeth to George: Three generations of heirs in new royal portrait

On Thursday, her actual birthday, the royal will be joined by her husband Prince Phillip for a walkabout in Windsor Castle where she will meet with well-wishers and royal fans. Later she will attend Windsor Guildhall to cut and enjoy a birthday cake.

Several gun salutes at Hyde Park, Windsor Great Park and the Tower of London will fire throughout the day.

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth will lunch with President Obama and First Lady Michelle.