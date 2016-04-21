Who designed Prince George and Princess Charlotte's royal birthday portrait outfits?

Princess Charlotte looked so cute in the official portraits for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday and we've got all the details on her adorable outfit.

Although the princess' floral dress looks very similar to the pink frock she wore in December for her first photoshoot, HELLO! can reveal that the cherubic young royal is in fact wearing a new – but very similar – printed dress. The frock is made by the same small-town Spanish designer m&h, which specializes in baby and children's clothing.

Princess Charlotte wears a $34 dress from Spanish brand m&h Photo: Getty Images

It comes from the shop's autumn-winter collection and costs around $34, but is currently sold out.

While both of Charlotte's dresses feature a pretty floral pattern, the distinctive difference is that Charlotte's new frock is finished with a colorful collar. Her solo portrait dress featured a white collar.

It is thought that Charlotte's Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo bought the dress in the city of Valladolid, in northwestern Spain, at the same time that she purchased the royal's other pink dress.

The dress features a pretty floral pattern Photo: mhtienda.com

Each piece of m&h clothing is made by hand, using fabric from Spain. Shop owner Margarita only makes a few pieces of each item, so Charlotte's dress is almost one-of-a-kind, but her business partner Borja Echevarría has said the item can be replicated for eager customers if they still have the same fabric in stock.

As for Charlotte's two-year-old big brother George, he's wearing a blue wool blend knitted cardigan by another Spanish designer, Fina Ejerique.

"The first time [William and Kate] chose our designs, it was a big surprise," said product manager Ana Pérez Ejerique.

George has worn Spanish designer Fina Ejerique before Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

"It's a real honor to see them again in the new photos, because it means that the British royal family trusts us and Spanish fashion. It's likely that George's cardigan was bought in one of the shops in the UK that sells our brand. It looks like the royals like our style, which makes us feel very proud."

George completed his look with his trusty $53 navy Start Rite Jo shoes, which are currently out of stock, and his Amaia Kids $10 ribbed knee socks.