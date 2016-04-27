An up close look at how the Dutch royal family celebrated King's Day 2016

It was a celebration fit for a king! King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands celebrated King's Day on April 27 alongside members of the Dutch royal family. For his 49th birthday festivities, the monarch was joined by his wife Queen Maxima and three daughters (Princess Ariane, Alexia and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia). <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bend it like Beckham! Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia showed off her soccer skills on the field during her dad's celebration. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch royal family kept warm with blankets as they enjoyed a performance on King's Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shared a sweet moment with her daughters Princesses Alexia, Ariane and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The King's sister-in-law, Princess Laurentien, chatted with young children who were out celebrating Willem-Alexander's birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
While walking through the streets of Zwolle, King Willem-Alexander received a birthday present from a reveler observing his day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima was pretty in pink for her husband's birthday celebrations. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The monarchs and their daughters were all smiles toasting the royal's 49th birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands didn't let the birthday boy have all the fun. The 46-year-old enjoyed playing with a soccer ball on his brother's day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marilène of Orange-Nassau gave Kate Middleton a run for her money proving she can play sports just as easily as the Duchess of Cambridge while wearing heels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The people's king. Willem-Alexander was warmly received by his subjects out in Zwolle, Netherlands for his special day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal family took the birthday celebrations from land to water, embarking on a boat trip on the city’s canal. <br> Photo: Twitter.com/koninklijkhuis
The Dutch king stole a birthday kiss from his oldest daughter Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anita and Prince Pieter Christiaan of the Netherlands were among extended royal family members who stepped out for the King's Day celebrations. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch King's youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, appeared fascinated by a pink flower, while out celebrating her father's 49th birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia sprayed graffiti on a wall as her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander looked on. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sing them the song of the piano man. Princess Laurentien, Prince Constantijn, Prince Floris, Princess Marilene and Prince Maurits of the Netherlands watch a demonstration by a piano player, while walking around Zwolle on King's Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A birthday party calls for treats. Queen Maxima snacked on a dessert, while watching a performance in her husband's honor. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Play ball! Sisters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane played with a basketball during their dad's birthday festivities. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A lucky event goer commemorated King's Day with the birthday boy himself, King Willem-Alexander. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dutch model Doutzen Kroes partook in King's Day festivities with her son Phyllon Joy Gorré to support her husband, Sunnery James, who was deejaying celebrations in honor of the King. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/doutzen
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved