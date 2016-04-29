Kate Middleton's wedding dress: A closer look at the Alexander McQueen creation

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> made a beautiful bride. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s girl was nothing short of stunning in a beautiful Alexander McQueen wedding gown that inspired countless copycats and is still one of the most talked about royal bridal gowns of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about the Duchess' gorgeous wedding dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> made a beautiful bride. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s girl was nothing short of stunning in a beautiful Alexander McQueen wedding gown that inspired countless copycats and is still one of the most talked about royal bridal gowns of recent years. Here is everything you need to know about the Duchess' gorgeous wedding dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate's Alexander McQueen wedding gown was made in collaboration with designer Sarah Burton. When creating the gown, Kate wanted to merge royal tradition with her modern sense of style. <br> Photo: Rota/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Kate's Robinson Pelham earrings were a gift from her parents, and designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms. <br> Photo:
Kate's lace was crafted at the Royal School of Needlework. The youngest lace-maker on the team was 19 years old at the time. <br> Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Kate's veil was created at the Royal School of Needlework and crafted with hand-embroidered flowers. The gorgeous veil was held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, which was lent to her from <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth</strong></a>, who was gifted it on her 18th birthday. <br> Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images
The back of Kate's dress was held together by 58 organza-covered buttons and Rouleau loops. <br> Photo: Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Those in charge of crafting the dress had a tough time finding lace that was all the same color due to the fact that it was crafted out of hand-cut English and Chantilly lace. <br> Photo: Anthony Devlin/AFP/Getty Images
Kate's train was an estimated 8.85 feet long. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The back of Kate's dress included a folded detailing in the back made with ivory and whitesatin gazar fabric. In true McQueen style, the bodice was narrowed at the waist with padding on the hips. <br> Photo: LEWIS WHYLD/AFP/Getty Images
Kate's bouquet, which designed by Shane Connolly, included hyacinth flowers for love. Lily-of-the-valley for happiness. Myrtle for love and marriage. And sweet William for gallantry. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Images of roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks were placed on both the bodice and skirt by using a nineteenth-century technique called Carrickmacross. <br> Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Thanks to Kate's sister Pippa, fans were able to see the underskirt of the dress which was made out of silk tulle trimmed with Cluny lace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After the wedding, Kate's gorgeous dress was on public display at Buckingham Palace for fans to admire all of it's beautiful details up close and personal. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved