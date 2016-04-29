Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia admit they steal from each other's wardrobes

Like mother, like daughter. When it comes to fashion Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia of Greece share a love for each other’s style — and shoes.

The fashionable mother-daughter pair reflected on their deep style bond for Moda Operandi's The Memo'randum, where they both admitted to being guilty of theft when it comes to each other’s closets.

“Her shoes,” the 47-year-old royal confessed to stealing from her daughter. “We fortunately share the same size.” The same goes for Olympia, though she throws in an extra item from her mother’s closet. She said, “Bags and shoes. Always.”

The two share a similar taste in shoes, and the same can be said for clothing. Marie-Chantal shared that her daughter’s high first fashion moment came not too long ago wearing a vintage piece of her own. The proud mom shared, “When [Olympia] was 16, she wore an old Valentino dress of mine that I wore age 16.”

Olympia, who recently starred in a glamorous Vanity Fair photo shoot with her "Miller" cousins, has picked up style advice from her fabulous mother along the way. Revealing the best advice her mom imparted her, Olympia shared, “Always wear something nice in case you bump into someone special. You never know who you’re going to meet that day!”

And just because the Crown Princess was the toast of society back in the day with her fellow Miller sisters, doesn't mean that she can't learn a new trick or two from her daughter. Recalling her 19-year-old’s counsel, she said, “Try and be more experimental and add more color!”

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the young royal admitted that she these days she "can't get by with as much" as her mother did back when she ruled the social scene. Olympia added, “[My mom] didn’t even have a cell phone. Sometimes I wonder what life was like when you had to go to a pay phone to check your answering machine.”