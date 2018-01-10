Princess Charlotte at two: All her milestones so far

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> has been described as "very easy, very sweet" by her father <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>. Her mom <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> has also revealed during a 2017 royal engagement that she and her brother Prince George are becoming "great friends." The royal mom added that "Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge." We look at Charlotte's latest milestones and fill you in on everything you need to know about the young princess so far.
Months before turning three, Princess Charlotte had her first day of Willcocks Nursery School on January 8, 2018. To mark the momentous occasion, Kate Middleton snapped two photos of her daughter that were released by Kensington Palace. Photo: Kensington Palace/Duchess of Cambridge
On May 1, 2017, Kensington Palace released a new photo of Charlotte ahead of her second birthday. The picture was shot outside of their Norfolk home Anmer Hall by mom Kate Middleton in April. Next up for the little Princess is being a bridesmaid for aunt Pippa at her May 20 nuptials. This will be Charlotte's first time in a wedding alongside big brother George. Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace
Kate spoke about her two young children's friendship at a Iraq-Afghanistan memorial service in March 2017. Attendee Samantha Burge told reporters: "Kate said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge. We have both got two-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit a mummy chat." She also revealed that Kate said George and Charlotte are becoming "very good friends." Photo: Getty Images
It was announced in 2017 that Charlotte and her family would be moving from their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk back to London. Kensington Palace also revealed in the statement that the little Princess will go to "nursery and eventually school in London" like her big brother Prince George. Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
While visiting London’s Natural History Museum to celebrate the museum’s famous Diplodocus "Dippy" dinosaur skeleton going on tour, Kate Middleton opened up about her children's relationship. Taking to schoolchildren, the Duchess revealed, "Charlotte is extremely chatty and she always wants to have a play date with George." Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
In September of 2016, the adorable Princess stepped out for her first public engagement in Victoria, Canada during her family's royal tour of the North American country. The royal tot showed off her outgoing personality running around and playing with bubbles and balloons at a children’s party held for military families at the Government House. While playing with the balloons, Charlotte was overheard saying, “Pop!” along with “Dada,” as she called out for William. Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images
Proud father Prince William revealed that the 11-month-old has an incredible skill in April 2016. Not only can Princess Charlotte already kick a ball <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016040613362/prince-william-princess-charlotte-future-soccer-player/"><strong>, she is already showing promise of being a "very good footballer."</strong></a> <br>Speaking at a British Football Association reception, William said: "She's a very good footballer. You hold her hand and she kicks it. Very sweet." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Speaking in her first-ever solo TV interview, the Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that Queen Elizabeth was "thrilled" at the birth of Princess Charlotte. She also spoke of her own joy at welcoming a baby sister for her son <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>. In an interview for the ITV documentary <i>Our Queen at Ninety</i>, Kate said: "It's very special having a new little girl…I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister. The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here." <br>The Duchess also revealed <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016041113507/prince-william-george-charlotte-role-model-queen-elizabeth/"><strong>the special bond that Queen Elizabeth</strong></a> has with her great-grandchildren. "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family," Kate explained. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Not only did the holiday photos show Charlotte's striking resemblance to her father Prince William, but they also proved that she had reached <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016030712465/princess-charlotte-baby-teeth-new-portrait-milestone/"><strong>another important milestone</strong></a> – showing her first two teeth. <br>Wrapped up against the chill in a white snowsuit and pink hat, the 10-month-old grinned in the arms of her father, showing just how quickly she is growing up. <br>Photo: Getty Images
At 10-months-old, Princess Charlotte <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02016030724140/kate-middleton-prince-william-prine-george-princess-charlotte-ski-trip/"><strong> enjoyed her first trip abroad with her parents and brother George.</strong></a> The royals traveled to the French Alps for their first holiday as a family of four and the snowy getaway was captured by Press Association photographer John Stillwell. <br>As the images were released, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the royal couple had flown for a long weekend away with their children and wanted to share the snaps with the public. <br>"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow," a spokesperson said. "It was a very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell was able to capture the moment so well." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte was less than a year old when she topped <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016012010813/princess-charlotte-tops-people-who-matter-list//"><strong>Tatler magazine's list of "People who really matter"</strong></a> in January – beating both her mom Kate, and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth to the title. <br>The fourth-in-line to the throne also made her mark on the beauty world with Marc Jacobs announcing that he had named a new lipstick shade from the Le Marc Lip Crème collection after Princess Charlotte. <br>The young royal has also achieved another feat by being the inspiration for a new children's book by author David Seow, called A Royal Adventure.
The royal couple released <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/1201512029635/princess-charlotte-dress-designer-solo-portrait/"><strong>the first solo official portraits of Charlotte</strong></a> at the end of November 2015, showing just how much she had changed in the months since her christening. <br> The images were captured by keen photographer Kate at the family's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk and show the little royal playing with a teddy bear while wearing a pretty floral dress. The $32 dress, from Spanish baby and children's clothing store m&h, quickly sold out after HELLO! revealed the details of where it was from. <br>Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
While Princess Charlotte remained out of the public eye for several months, her proud dad Prince William couldn't resist talking about his daughter's progress, saying that she is very "ladylike" and describing her as his "little joy of heaven." <br>In more recent months<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12016022712113/prince-william-talks-fatherhood-princess-charlotte-prince-george/"><strong>, William has said that Charlotte is "very easy, very sweet,"</strong></a> but has admitted that he is preparing himself for "some drama" when she gets older. <br>Meanwhile the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she wants her children to have as normal a childhood as possible. The 34-year-old said she planned to sign George and Charlotte up to the Scouts and Rainbows when they are old enough so they can interact with boys and girls of a similar age. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The princess made her first public appearance with George and her family <a href="us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2015070526117/royal-family-arrives-for-princess-charlotte-christening/"><strong>on the day of her christening on July 5.</strong></a> Charlotte wore the same lace christening gown that George had worn in 2013 and was surrounded by close family and her five godparents for the intimate service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. <br>The occasion was captured by photographer to the stars Mario Testino, with four official photographs later released to the public showing a two-month-old Charlotte alongside her parents and other family members. <br>Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's family was clearly smitten by the new arrival, with both Prince Charles and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> describing the baby girl as "beautiful." <br>The newborn quickly won over her brother <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> too. Their bond was clear to see as the young prince planted a kiss on his sister's cheek in the first official photos of the siblings that were captured by their proud mom in June. <br>Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
On Monday May 4, it was announced that the couple had decided to name their daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Charlotte Elizabeth Diana</strong></a> – a fitting way to pay tribute to both Prince William's late mother Princess Diana and his grandmother The Queen. <br>Her Majesty met her great-grandaughter for the first time the following day on May 5, before the couple relocated to their country residence Anmer Hall to spend time out of the public eye with their two children. <br>Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/william-and-kate/"><strong>The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> welcomed their second child at 8.34 a.m. on May 2, 2015, weighing 8 lbs 3 oz. The princess was born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. She made her first official appearance less than 10 hours after her birth following a brief introduction to her big brother Prince George. <br>Photo: Getty Images
