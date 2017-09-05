Princess Charlotte's presents given since birth includes one expensive rattle and a rocking chair

From a gold rattle to a jigsaw puzzle, Princess Charlotte’s toy chest is fit for royalty! On her first birthday, May 2, the little princess will no doubt add a number of lavish gifts to her already notable list of presents that she has received since being born.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement thanking fans for all the well-wishes and gifts that they have received for their little girl. They said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are incredibly grateful for all the letters, gifts and good wishes they have been fortunate to receive in the year since Princess Charlotte was born.”

Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

One recent gift came from President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle during their recent dinner with Charlotte's parents and Uncle Harry. While her older brother, Prince George mingled with the American couple at Kensington Palace, Charlotte was not forgotten. The president and his wife gifted the princess with a jigsaw puzzle and stuffed animal version of the family’s First Dog, Bo. Since her birth, the Obamas have also gifted Charlotte with a rocking chair and baby blanket.

ALL OF PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S LATEST MILESTONES

In the past year, the one-year-old has built up an impressive collection of rattles including a silver one gifted from President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, in addition to an 18K white gold rattle encrusted with diamonds, rubies and sapphires from the Natural Sapphire Company that has an estimated value of about $44,000. Not be outdone, her grandfather Prince Charles also presented his granddaughter with a willow rattle woven by Irish basket maker Ciaran Hogan.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S BABY ALBUM

Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Also on Charlotte’s impressive list of gifts are pieces for her already enviable wardrobe. King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan gifted the birthday girl’s parents with handmade Bhutanese coats for herself and brother. Meanwhile President Reuven Rivlin of Israel gave Charlotte a pink dress embroidered with “From Israel With Love while Prime Minister of Canada gave her a snowsuit in addition to a book and $100,000 donation in her name to Immunize Canada. New Zealand’s wellington rugby gave the Duke ana Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter a snow suit, while New Zealand Rugby gave the princess a sleep suit.

Other notable gifts include:

• A set of silk figurines depicting the 19 th century Chinese novel, Dream of the Red Chamber, from Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit last October.

• A copy of Hans Christian Andersen's Fairy Tales gifted by Prime Minister David Cameron.

• A cot blanket made from Tasmanian merino wool from the Australian government.

• Teddy bears, baby blankets and bootees made of Stansborough wool from Prime Minister John Key of New Zealand.

• Pippa Middleton gave her niece a set of biodegradable diapers made from natural mull cloth, which cost about $6.