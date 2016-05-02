Bhutan's little prince shows off a head of hair in new photo to mark his three-month birthday

Bhutan's new prince is just too cute to handle! A new photo of Prince Jigme Namgyel was released on April 30 ahead of the little royal's three-month birth anniversary. The picture, which shows little Jigme laying down while showing off his head full of hair while staring straight at the camera was released via his parents' official Facebook pages and the national website.

A new photo of Prince Jigme was released on Monday Photo: Facebook/His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

The little prince's name was made public on April 17 in a spectacular ceremony. "His Royal Highness The Gyalsey has been named Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck," the message read along with the picture of the prince that will be featured on a new desktop calendar. "Jigme means fearless, and invokes the strength to confront any challenges that the future may present, without fear or hesitation, when the time comes for the Gyalsey to serve his country."

First photo of Bhutan's little prince

It continued: "With this special Kupar of our Prince, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, we welcome May of abundant blossoms and happiness."

The first photo of the prince was released five days after his birth Photo: Facebook/His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife Jetsun Pemawelcomed their baby boy on February 5. The 'William and Kate of the Himalayas' shared the first pictures of their only child five days after his birth via their Facebook. In the photos, the first-time parents are seen looking down at their son as he is cradled by his paternal grandfather, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

"Bhutanese families spent a wonderful Losar today, celebrating the day with family and loved ones. To make the day even more special, we have the honour of bringing to you the very first official photograph of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey," the message on King Jigme's official Facebook page read.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited with the Bhutan royals during royal tour Photo: Getty Images

The Bhutanese royals were busy last month when they hosted the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton during their royal tour. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents presented the new parents with a special gift during their visit to the Himalayan country.