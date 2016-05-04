Royals at the Met Gala: Queen Rania, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Olympia of Greece

There were some major fashion queens on the red carpet at the Met Gala, but we had our eyes on some real-life royalty. Three of the most stylish royals, Queen Rania, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Olympia of Greece, showed up for fashion's biggest night.

Queen Rania of Jordan was the definition of elegance in a black and white feathered Valentino gown Photo: FilmMagic



Queen Rania delivered in a feathered monochrome Valentino dress. The 45-year-old queen, who is no stranger to style, opted to keep the color of her dress simple. The white feathers didn't take away from the black elegance at the bottom of the gown. Over the weekend, Rania was seen in a more toned down number while chatting it up with Helen Mirren at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Charlotte Casiraghi attended the 2016 Met Gala in a tiered Gucci ensemble Photo: WireImage

Instead of walking the carpet alone, Charlotte Casiraghi had her own fashion squad. The 29-year-old, who wore a colorful tiered Gucci gown, walked the red carpet with the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto. Princess Grace's granddaughter proved that she inherited her Hollywood-level glamour with her stand out look. The Monaco royal wore layers of ruffled yellow, pink, red and purple while walking arm-in-arm with her stylish crew. Charlotte, who has appeared as the face of the brand's cosmetics collection since 2014, accessorized with Montblanc jewels.

Princess Olympia of Greece took on fashion's biggest night in Balmain Photo: Getty Images

Princess Olympia of Greece was a proud member of the Balmain Army for the after-party circuit. Though the 19-year-old socialite did not attend the Met Gala, she did make her way to the bash thrown by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing at hot spot Gilded Lily arm-in-arm with friend Peter Brant.

The fashionista was spotted posing for pictures in her Balmain attire during the event. She highlighted some of the action on her Instagram including a picture of the moment before she and her Balmain BFF "Deliciously Met."

Also in attendance at the party were Hollywood royalty Beyonce with sister Solange, Kim Kardashian withKayne West as well as Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, Shanina Shaik and Doutzen Kroes.